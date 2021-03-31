Cooler Master’s latest RGB gaming keyboards see very first price cuts from $76

Amazon currently offers the Cooler Master CK550 V2 Gaming Mechanical Keyboard for $85 shipped. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to 15% in savings, marks the very first price cut we’ve seen, and is subsequently a new all-time low. Having just launched at the beginning of the month, the new Cooler Master CK550 V2 enters with a brushed aluminum design and per-key RGB backlighting to elevate your battlestation. That’s on top of mechanical switches, macro customization software, and corded USB design. A bundled wrist rest completes the package to provide some extra comfort throughout prolonged typing sessions. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon is discounting Cooler Master CK530 V2 Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard to $76.50. Down from its $90 going rate, you’re saving the same 15% as noted above with today’s offer marking a new all-time low. You’re looking at a similar overall build to the featured keyboard with RGB backlighting and an aluminum design, just with a more compact form-factor the ditches the number pad to take up less space on your desk. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Then go check out our review of the Cooler Master SK622 keyboard which delivers a more premium experience than the brand’s latest releases thanks to Bluetooth connectivity. Our PC gaming guide is also filled with a selection of other price cuts including this up to 45% off sale on Razer gaming keyboards, mice, and more from $30.

Cooler Master CK550 V2 Keyboard features:

Get a straightforward keyboard that performs well on the battlefield with the CK550 V2 Gaming Keyboard. Mechanical switches rated for 50 million clicks will guarantee your keyboard will stay combat-ready during all your long-lasting skirmishes. On-the-Fly Controls allow customization of your settings like RGB lighting and macros in real time, while software lets you get even further customization. The included wrist rest will ensure you stay comfortable during long gaming sessions. Simply put, the CK550 V2 is a capable tool that gets the job done.

