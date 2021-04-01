Bring home 3.4-quarts of highly-rated digital air fryer right now for just $30 shipped (Reg. $58+)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 3.4-quart Insignia Digital Air Fryer for $29.99 shipped. Also available via its Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $100 at Best Buy and closer to $58 via third-party Amazon sellers, today’s deal is up to $70 in savings, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. This is quite an affordable price for 3.4-quarts of digital air fryer that is ready to get most of the oil out of your family’s diet and still provide that golden crispy texture. Features include an adjustable temperature to support a wide-range of recipes, preset cooking programs, a built-in timer, and dishwasher-safe parts. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,500 Best Buy customers. More details below.

As we mentioned above, there really aren’t very many trustworthy options out there for less then $35 with a 3.4-quart capacity. Even the usually rock-bottom 2-quart Chefman model fetches $40 right now. You could use your savings on nice silicon-coated tongs to safely remove your air fried foods and then dive into our roundup of the most anticipated cookbooks of 2021.

Go upgrade your home bar with today’s rare Gold box offer on the Bartesian Keurig-style cocktail maker. Then head over to our home goods guide for all of today’s best kitchenware and household essential deals including Nespresso’s De’Longhi VertuoPlus maker, this highly-rated Sboly conical burr grinder, and Vitamix’s FoodCycler home composter, just to name a few.

More on the Insignia Digital Air Fryer:

Want to eat healthier without giving up the decadence of fried foods? The Insignia Air Fryer is your solution. By circulating hot air, this air fryer creates a crispy outer layer that locks in moisture. The technology cooks your food using little to no oil, resulting in a tasty, healthier alternative to deep frying. A pre-programmed menu takes the guesswork out of cooking, providing you with cook times and temperatures for a variety of foods. And cleanup is easy with the dishwasher-safe basket and pan – no need to discard leftover oil ever again.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

