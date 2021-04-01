mophie’s glass-like universal wireless 7.5W Qi charging stand back at just $15 (Reg. $50)

The PruneDanish (98% positive in the last 12-months) via Amazon is now offering the mophie Universal Wireless 7.5W Charging Stand for $14.99 shipped when you apply code E59QVSZW at checkout. Regularly up to $50 or so, today’s offer is matching our mention from last month and the best we can find. This one is currently on sale for $30 direct. You’re looking at a 7.5W universal wireless charging stand for iPhone or any other Qi-enabled devices. Alongside support for charging in both landscape or portrait mode, this model can also fold down into a flat desktop solution as well. With the ability to deliver power through your minimalist phone cases (up to 3mm thick), it also sports a sort-of polished glass-like finish that “looks sleek on any tabletop or desk.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

A more affordable solution if you don’t mind forgoing the mophie branding and glass-like finish is the CHOETECH 10W Max Qi Wireless Charging Pad for $11 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This one provides even more power at 10W and features an arguably even more minimal flat design. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 14,000 Amazon customers.

But if it’s a more high-tech solution you’re after, we have a fantastic exclusive offer available on Nomad’s Base Station Pro at 50% off as well as even more mophie gear in its spring sale including 4-in-1 charging stations, MagSafe cases, and much more. Today’s new Satechi April Fools’ Day sitewide sale is another particularly notable way to score discounted charging gear along with our smartphone accessories roundup and this ongoing offer on Samsung’s UV gear sanitizer with Qi smartphone charging.

More on the mophie wireless charging stand:

Universal Wireless Charging Optimized for fast charge, the wireless charging stand delivers the fastest wireless charge your smartphone can handle

Adjustable Design The wireless charging stand can charge your iPhone in portrait mode, landscape mode, or as a flat charging pad. No matter how you use it, you’ll have a full charge when you’re ready to go

Stylish Design The smooth, polished glass finish looks sleek on any tabletop or desk

