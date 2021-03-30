FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

mophie 25% off spring sale discounts 4-in-1 charging stations, MagSafe cases, more

Zagg has kicked off a spring sale event that’s taking 25% off a selection of mophie chargers and iPhone accessories with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat for $112.46. Down from the usual $150 going rate, today’s offer saves you over $37, beats our previous mention by $11, and marks a new all-time low.

As one of the latest additions to mophie’s stable of chargers, its new 4-in-1 mat arrives with the ability to top off all of the gear in your Apple kit. With four different 10W Qi pads, you’ll be able to refuel a pair of iPhones alongside two pairs of AirPods or other earbuds. There’s also a USB port around back to plug in an Apple Watch charging puck to refuel a fifth device. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 105 and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Other top mophie spring sale deals:

Then once you’ve shopped all of the price cuts in the new mophie spring sale, be sure to check out the discounts live in our smartphone accessories guide. All of the week’s Anker deals are live right here from $11 alongside price cuts on Twelve South leather iPhone cases and more.

mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat features:

Engineered to safely deliver up to 10W of wireless power. The 4-in-1 wireless charging mat is compatible with virtually any Qi-enabled device or accessory. With a centralized space to charge all your main devices, there’s no need to hassle with charging cables. Easy-align valleys and charging coils make finding the charging “sweet spot” foolproof. The 4-in-1 wireless charging mat can charge through cases up to 3mm thick.

