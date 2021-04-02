FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

OtterBox iPhone 12 cases and more are 20% off in today’s Gold Box from $15

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking 20% or more off a selection of OtterBox iPhone 12 and 11 cases starting at $15. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the OtterBox Commuter iPhone 12/Pro Case for $31.96 in variety of styles. Down from its typical $40 going rate, you’re looking at 20% in savings as well as the very first price cuts to date.

This rugged iPhone 12 case provides more protection than your average cover with a 2-piece construction that combines a soft rubber interior with a hard outer layer. It still manages to deliver a slim design that won’t add too much bulk to your handset while incorporating added drop- and water-resistance to complete the package. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 7,000 customers. Head below for more.

But if the lead deal isn’t exactly going to be the perfect fit for your iPhone 12, or you’re rocking a different handset, be sure to shop the rest of the discount in today’s sale right here. You’ll find a collection of other highly-rated OtterBox cases starting at $15. And having dropped to some of the best prices yet, you’ll be able to save 20% or more.

Speaking of gear for your iPhone 12, there are plenty of price cuts in our smartphone accessories guide that are worth a look today. Our exclusive price cut is still slashing 50% off Nomad’s Base Station Pro which is live alongside the very first discount on Belkin’s new 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger. Then go check out Anker’s new collection of iPhone 12 MagSafe cases that just launched earlier in the week.

OtterBox Commuter iPhone 12 Case features:

Life on the go just got a lot easier with Commuter Series. From professional to casual, Commuter Series is a trusted favorite. Featuring a soft internal slipcover and a rigid external shell, Commuter Series keeps your phone safe from day-to-day drops and scrapes. Additionally, a silver-based antimicrobial additive is integrated into the case that helps inhibit microbial growth and defends the case exterior against many common bacteria.

