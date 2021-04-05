Amazon’s Callaway golf sale has all-time lows from $11.50: Gloves, balls, hats, more

Just in time for golfing season, Amazon is now offering up to 23% off a collection of Callaway golf balls, hats, and other accessories. One standout here is the men’s Callaway Golf Opti Fit Seamless Universal Fit Golf Glove at $11.57 with free shipping for Prime members opt in orders over $25. You’ll also find the junior and women’s sizes down at $11.99. This is up to 23% off the regular price, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. They are listed at over $15 via Walmart for comparison. While you’ll definitely want to check out Callaway’s new spring arrivals, today’s Amazon all-time low is a great opportunity to add a highly-rated golf glove to your kit. It is made of “premium Japanese synthetic material” that offers a “great feel, flexibility, and increased durability.” It also sports an ending cuff for moisture absorption and a breathable 4-way stretch design. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More Callaway deals below.

While today’s deal puts the Callaway Opti Fit model in-line with the most affordable options out there, you can save slightly more with the TaylorMade RBZ Tech Golf Glove. This one sells for $10 Prime shipped and also carries 4+ star ratings from hundreds. Both coming from a trusted brands with a minimal price difference, it really comes to a matter pf personal preference between this one and today’s featured offer.

Just makes sure to browse through the rest of today’s Callaway Amazon golf sale. You’ll find a wide-range of discounted hats from just over $13 Prime shipped, additional golf glove models, golf balls, and more from $11.50.

Then be sure to browse through Callaway’s new spring arrivals, the latest adidas and Cole Haan golf collections, and the all-new 2021 Garmin Approach golf watch lineup with sunlight-readable displays and more.

More on the Callaway Golf Opti Fit Glove:

One Size Fits Most Small – XL

Premium Japanese Synthetic Material – Great Feel, Flexibility and Increased Durability

4-Way Stretch Synthetic on Stretch Points – Advanced Performance: Moisture Wicking, Breathability & Flexibility

Optic Fit Adjustable Closure – Thin, Light and Secure Fit

