FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s Callaway golf sale has all-time lows from $11.50: Gloves, balls, hats, more

-
AmazonFashionSports-FitnessCallaway
23% off From $11.50

Just in time for golfing season, Amazon is now offering up to 23% off a collection of Callaway golf balls, hats, and other accessories. One standout here is the men’s Callaway Golf Opti Fit Seamless Universal Fit Golf Glove at $11.57 with free shipping for Prime members opt in orders over $25. You’ll also find the junior and women’s sizes down at $11.99. This is up to 23% off the regular price, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. They are listed at over $15 via Walmart for comparison. While you’ll definitely want to check out Callaway’s new spring arrivals, today’s Amazon all-time low is a great opportunity to add a highly-rated golf glove to your kit. It is made of “premium Japanese synthetic material” that offers a “great feel, flexibility, and increased durability.” It also sports an ending cuff for moisture absorption and a breathable 4-way stretch design. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More Callaway deals below. 

While today’s deal puts the Callaway Opti Fit model in-line with the most affordable options out there, you can save slightly more with the TaylorMade RBZ Tech Golf Glove. This one sells for $10 Prime shipped and also carries 4+ star ratings from hundreds. Both coming from a trusted brands with a minimal price difference, it really comes to a matter pf personal preference between this one and today’s featured offer. 

Just makes sure to browse through the rest of today’s Callaway Amazon golf sale. You’ll find a wide-range of discounted hats from just over $13 Prime shipped, additional golf glove models, golf balls, and more from $11.50

Then be sure to browse through Callaway’s new spring arrivals, the latest adidas and Cole Haan golf collections, and the all-new 2021 Garmin Approach golf watch lineup with sunlight-readable displays and more. 

More on the Callaway Golf Opti Fit Glove:

  • One Size Fits Most Small – XL
  • Premium Japanese Synthetic Material – Great Feel, Flexibility and Increased Durability
  • 4-Way Stretch Synthetic on Stretch Points – Advanced Performance: Moisture Wicking, Breathability & Flexibility
  • Optic Fit Adjustable Closure – Thin, Light and Secure Fit

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Sports-Fitness Callaway

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save up to $530 on Surface devices + more in Microsoft&...
Clarks updates your shoes with 25% off spring essential...
GAP’s Two-Day Flash Sale is live! Save extra 20% ...
Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging ...
NETGEAR’s Nighthawk Pro Wi-Fi 6 Router is designe...
iOttie car mounts and Qi chargers 30% off Gold Box, sta...
Rid your space of bugs this spring: KATCHY UV indoor in...
Kate Spade takes 30% off sitewide with handbags, wallet...
Show More Comments

Related

Callaway’s new spring arrivals have you ready for golf season in style

Learn More
Reg. $25

Under Armour’s Hitch ColdGear Boot Socks for $11 Prime shipped (Reg. $25), more

$11 Learn More

Green Deals: Tackle yardwork with Greenworks’ 40V cordless lawn mower at a low of $194, more

Learn More
Save now

Save up to $530 on Surface devices + more in Microsoft’s Spring Sale

Up to $530 off Learn More

Rode’s latest USB-C mic brings high-quality vlogging audio to Android smartphones

Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: April 5, 2021 – Save on M1 MacBook Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, more

Listen now
25% off

Clarks updates your shoes with 25% off spring essentials from $40: Dress shoes, sandals, more

from $40 Learn More
Save $30

Apple TV 4K see rare refurbished discounts from $155 (Save $30)

From $155 Learn More