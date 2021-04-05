FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

BLACK+DECKER’s dustbuster cordless vacuum is a great road trip cleaning tool at $55

-
$25 off $55

Today only, as its Deal of the Day, Lowe’s is offering the BLACK+DECKER dustbuster AdvancedClean+ Cordless Handheld Vacuum for $54.99 shipped. For comparison, this is $25 off its normal going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. This vacuum features a 16V MAX battery and is designed to handle anything you throw at it. You’ll find that the Powerboost mode is perfect for additional suction in specific scenarios where the normal speeds just don’t cut it. There’s an extra-long crevice tool that can help you clean hard-to-reach places as well. With your purchase, you’ll get the vacuum, both a filter and pre-filter, as well as a wall-mountable charging base. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Save a few bucks when opting for the lower-powered BLACK+DECKER 2Ah Handheld Vacuum. It’s $30 on Amazon, which saves an additional $25 over today’s lead deal. While it’s not quite as powerful, and the battery won’t last nearly as long, this is perfect for smaller messes that you find around the house or in the car.

More about the BLACK+DECKER dustbuster Vacuum:

Eliminate dirt that’s out of reach, but not out of sight. Extend your reach with our longest built-in crevice tool. The versatile BLACK+DECKER 16-volt MAX dustbuster AdvancedClean+ Cordless Hand Vacuum cleans hard to reach areas with less effort. 4X more powerful suction (vs BLACK+DECKER HNV115 4V MAX based on ASTM F558) and Powerboost with the touch of a button to tackle any mess. The XL 750 mL dust bin, up to 125% more runtime (vs BLACK+DECKER HNV115 4V MAX) and a battery indicator to keep you moving. Keep your hands clean with the ONE-TOUCH easy empty dust bin. Go The Extra Length with the BLACK+DECKER 16-volt MAX dustbuster AdvancedClean+ Cordless Hand Vacuum.

