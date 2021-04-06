Stainless steel Mixology Bartender Kit + wood stand hits Amazon low at $25.50 (Nearly 40% off)

Mixology & Craft (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering its Mixology Bartender Kit with Stand in silver for $25.47 shipped. Regularly between $30 and $40 over the last 6-months, today’s offer is the lowest we can find and a new Amazon all-time low. You’ll also find the black set down at $30.57 from the regular $40 or so, which is another Amazon all-time low. A perfect little addition to your bar kit that won’t take up too much space, it includes a martini shaker, jigger, strainer, bar mixer spoon, tongs, bottle opener, and a wooden stand to hold it all in. It also ships with “unique recipe cards for a fun cocktail mixing experience.” Rated 4+ stars from over 3,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you’re not interested in the complete set above, take a look at the Cresimo 24-Ounce Cocktail Shaker Bar Set. This one includes the martini shaker, measuring jigger and a mixing spoon for under $20 Prime shipped. It also carries even better ratings from over 8,500 Amazon customers and will look just as nice on the countertop. Whichever option you go with, it’ll be a lot less expensive than the $350 Bartesian cocktail maker (more details on that right here).

Then go hit up our Home Bar checklist feature for more ways to spruce up your cocktail game this spring, then head over to our home goods guide for more deals. We have big-time Dyson deals, this Cuisinart Steel Cookware bundle, a notable price drop on the Ninja 6-in-1 Air Fry Oven, and today’s Gold Box cordless stick vacuum sale, just to name a few.

More on the Mixology Bartender Kit:

This bartending kit makes professional-level mixology shockingly easy. With all the essential bar accessories and leak-proof cocktail shaker, you won’t have to worry about any mess, spillage, or getting your measurements wrong. Our martini shaker set also comes with unique recipe cards for a fun cocktail mixing experience.Attracting your guest’s attention has never been so easy. With this stylish wooden stand, you’ll be able to proudly display your cocktail kit.

