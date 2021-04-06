Refresh your kitchen set with a 12-pc. Cuisinart Steel Cookware bundle at $100 (Reg. $175+)

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay store is offering the Cuisinart 12-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set for $99.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $300 via Best Buy, this set sells for just under $175 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. A perfect opportunity to refresh your aging cookware in one fell swoop, this set has just about everything you’ll need including a 2-quart saucepan, 3-quart sauté pan with a cover, 5-quart stockpot with a cover, 8-inch nonstick skillet, 10-inch skillet, and a series of accessories like a slotted turner, solid spoon, slotted spoon, and nylon tongs. Stainless steel construction, dishwasher-safe kitchen tools, tempered glass covers, and oven-safe construction round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds of Best Buy customers. More details below.

While you’re already getting an up to $300 set for $200 off above, there are more affordable options out there. This highly-rated T-fal Signature Nonstick Dishwasher Safe Cookware Set comes in at $80 shipped and carries solid ratings from over 9,200 Amazon customers. It is also a 12-piece set with included kitchen utensils, but isn’t quite as robust as the stainless steel options above.

We also just spotted the Ninja 6-in-1 Air Fry Oven down at $116 Prime shipped to go alongside other ongoing kitchenware and household deals including a new all-time low on Instant Pot’s Omni Air Fryer Oven. We also have some great deals live in today’s Gold Box cordless stick vacuum sale as well as Roborock’s robotic vacs and mops up to $140 off and even more right here. Just be sure to browse through our roundup of the most anticipated cookbooks of 2021 and this rock-bottom deal on Bon Appetit magazine.

More on the Cuisinart 12-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set:

Equip your kitchen with this Cuisinart stainless steel set. Comprising 12 pieces, including a variety of saucepans, pots and fry pans, all with ergonomic handles and some with lids, this set is completed with kitchen tools used for frying, draining and turning. This Cuisinart stainless steel set is dishwasher-safe for quick cleanup once the cooking is done.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!