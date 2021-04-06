FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Assemble the first price cut on LEGO’s Resistance X-Wing at $79, more from $16

-
AmazonLEGOToys & Hobbies
Save 20% From $16

Amazon currently offers the LEGO Star Wars Poe Dameron’s X-Wing Fighter for $79.47 shipped. Normally fetching $90, today’s offer amounts to the very first price cut on this kit and is subsequently a new all-time low. If you’re looking for a more impressive X-Wing than the model that launched at the start of the year, today’s discount delivers just that. Stacking up to 761 pieces, the starfighter measures over 14-inches long and includes a stock orange and white color scheme. That’s alongside four minifigures from the Sequel Star Wars trilogy. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more from $16.

Other notable LEGO deals:

Then be sure to go check our the new adidas UltraBoosts which bring some LEGO stylings to your wardrobe. We also just got a first look at the upcoming Looney Tunes minifigures as well as six new superhero builds due out at the end of the month.

LEGO Poe Dameron’s X-Wing Fighter features:

Let your youngster feel like Resistance hero Poe Dameron with this X-wing fighter (75273)! Fans will love the sleek new-for-January-2020 design, just like the X-wing in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. It’s got loads of play-inspiring features – adjustable wings for cruise and attack modes, shooting functions, retractable landing gear and more! Resistance vs. First Order battles! 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

LEGO

The hottest LEGO deals on Star Wars, Architecture, City, and more alongside coverage of the latest creations, in-depth reviews, and fan-made creation showcases.

Toys & Hobbies

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Take your desk anywhere with Amazon’s Large Lapto...
Float your favorite photos with Command’s 21-inch...
Stalwart’s 61-Slot Tool Storage Rack strikes $16 ...
Save up to 28% on Logitech G Pro gaming mice, headsets,...
GOOLOO’s fully automated battery charger hits new...
GE’s Z-Wave Motion Dimmer Switch returns to low o...
TP-Link’s hub-free Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Multicolor Li...
Up your coffee game with the Brim conical burr coffee g...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 20%

Assemble LEGO’s Boba Fett + Stormtrooper helmets at $52, more from $8

From $8 Learn More
1-year low

Take your desk anywhere with Amazon’s Large Laptop Table, now under $41 (Reg. $50)

$41 Learn More

Build-A-Bear x Animal Crossing collab has fans raving, here’s how you can get one

Learn More
Amazon low

Float your favorite photos with Command’s 21-inch Picture Ledge: $13 (Amazon low)

$13 Learn More
Save $50

Fitbit Charge 4/SE return to all-time lows starting at $100 (Save $50)

$100 Learn More
Reg. $279+

Get the tunes bumping with Harman Kardon’s Go+Play Mini 2 speaker at $160 (Reg. $279+)

$160 Learn More
20% off

Stalwart’s 61-Slot Tool Storage Rack strikes $16 Prime shipped (Save 20%)

$16 Learn More
$355 off

Dell’s GTX 1650 Super + 6-core i5 desktop hits new low at $355 off, now $545

$545 Learn More