Assemble the first price cut on LEGO’s Resistance X-Wing at $79, more from $16

Amazon currently offers the LEGO Star Wars Poe Dameron’s X-Wing Fighter for $79.47 shipped. Normally fetching $90, today’s offer amounts to the very first price cut on this kit and is subsequently a new all-time low. If you’re looking for a more impressive X-Wing than the model that launched at the start of the year, today’s discount delivers just that. Stacking up to 761 pieces, the starfighter measures over 14-inches long and includes a stock orange and white color scheme. That’s alongside four minifigures from the Sequel Star Wars trilogy. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more from $16.

Other notable LEGO deals:

LEGO Poe Dameron’s X-Wing Fighter features:

Let your youngster feel like Resistance hero Poe Dameron with this X-wing fighter (75273)! Fans will love the sleek new-for-January-2020 design, just like the X-wing in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. It’s got loads of play-inspiring features – adjustable wings for cruise and attack modes, shooting functions, retractable landing gear and more! Resistance vs. First Order battles!

