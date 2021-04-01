FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LEGO’s upcoming 565-piece Venom set launches alongside five new superhero builds

After showcasing a pair of Marvel and DC busts throughout March, we’re now getting a look at yet another iconic character’s brick-built re-creation to complete the trinity. Assembling the fearsome Venom out of 565 pieces, the upcoming set launches alongside five other superhero builds at the end of the month. Head below for a closer look at the upcoming LEGO Venom helmet and the rest of the collection.

LEGO showcases upcoming Venom helmet

With Sony’s upcoming theatrical release of a Venom sequel slated to arrive later this year, the latest addition to the LEGO Group’s collection of brick-built helmets is quite topical. While we first got a look at this one back when the Carnage version went up for pre-order, all of the details have now been dished out.

Clocking in at 565 pieces, the upcoming LEGO Venom helmet is the largest of the DC characters assembled in the series so far. All of those black and white bricks stack up to a pretty faithful re-creation of the antihero, complete with a menacing open maw look that’s packed with teeth and his signature tongue.

The design also ditches the entirely symmetrical look we’ve seen from the LEGO helmets before for a design that’s a touch more fluid. This plays very well into Venom’s whole chaotic energy. There’s the typical display stand, which is to be expected in these collectible kits, which includes a printed plaque bearing Venom and Marvel logos.

This upcoming brick-built version of Venom will be debuting alongside the rest of the superhero kits at the end of the month on April 26. It enters with a $59.99 price tag, which is the best value we’ve seen from the DC and Marvel helmet series so far.

You’ll also find a selection of additional superhero kits launching later in April as well. With two other formerly announced helmets leading the way, we’re now getting a look at a Batmobile based around the classic Batman TV series as well as a Marvel mech battle set. Check out all five of the builds below.

All of the upcoming LEGO DC Superhero kits

  • Batman Cowl: $59.99 | 410 pieces
  • Carnage: $59.99 | 546 pieces
  • Classic TV Series Batmobile: $29.99 | 345 pieces
  • Batmobile Chase: $29.99 | 136 pieces
  • Spider-Man & Doctor Octopus Mech Battle: $19.99 | 305 pieces

9to5Toys’ Take

Serving as a solid addition to the Carnage helmet we saw launch last month, the upcoming LEGO Venom kit looks to be an even better re-creation of the characters. I’m really digging the overall design, and the higher-part count certainly goes a long ways toward making this an appealing build for Marvel and superhero fans alike.

LEGO

The hottest LEGO deals on Star Wars, Architecture, City, and more alongside coverage of the latest creations, in-depth reviews, and fan-made creation showcases.

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

