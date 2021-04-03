Today we’re getting a first look at the latest expansion of the LEGO Collectible Minifigure Series with an entirely new property. Giving 12 classic Looney Tunes characters their brick-built debut, the upcoming collection features a range of all-new characters including Bugs Bunny, Road Runner, Wile E. Coyote, Porky Pig, and more. Head below for all of the details on the upcoming LEGO Looney Tunes minifigures.

First look at LEGO’s Looney Tunes minifigures

The news today comes thanks to posters who have found the collection of upcoming Looney Tunes minifigures physically on store shelves before an official announcement from the LEGO Group has been made. These have been rumored over the past few months, and now we’re getting a first look.

Entering as the second Collectible Minifigure Series of the year following the first batch that launched to kick off the year, 12 new characters are on the way from the classic Looney Tunes cartoons. You’ll find icons including everyone from Bugs Bunny and Donald Duck to Wile E. Coyote, Marvin the Martian, and more.

Each of the upcoming minifigures include various accessories that fit with the characters. While there are less exciting cheese slopes and mallets, the real highlights will be signs that say iconic lines like Rabbit Season and That’s all folks.

LEGO sticks with the classic blind bags

With LEGO VIDIYO ditching the usual foil blind bags for boxes, there was no telling if future CMF series would make the switch as well. But now those rumors can be put to rest, as it’s confirmed at this point that the LEGO Group is sticking with the usual consumer-friendly designs.

Whether there was anything to actually worry about is up in air, but the decision not to switch to boxes is a major win for builders looking to get the actual figures they want. The blind bags allow you to feel for each character’s more unique designs. Where with the boxes, you’re left completely in the dark on which minifigure will be included. So let’s hope that this stays permanent with all of the speculation of a Marvel Collectible Minifigure Series on the horizon.

LEGO Looney Tunes minifigures coming soon

Pending the official announcement, we’re anticipating pricing entering at $4.99 per figure, which is what we typically see from these licensed collections. There’s no telling when we’ll see these LEGO Looney Tunes minifigures debut, but with the ever-growing wave of sets slated to released on April 26, my money is on a similar launch for this collection.

9to5Toys’ Take:

It’s great to see the LEGO Group expand its catalog of licensed kits, and the Looney Tunes make for an exciting new property for both older fans who grew up on the cartoons and younger fans just getting into the rebooted classics. But with how some of these figures turned out, I can’t help but think that the execution wasn’t quite as well thought out. The Road Runner and Marvin the Martian figures are certainly some of the worst offenders here in my book, as the designs are just aren’t quite hitting the mark.

The recent Winnie the Pooh set is a perfect example of translating cartoon characters into minifigures without much flaw. But with this CMF series, a lot of the characters leave too much up to the imagination. Others like Bugs Bunny are pretty spot on, with both the molding and printing nailing the look. But overall, not a bad collection and it’ll be exciting to see an official announcement.

