Smartphone Accessories: Aukey MagSafe Charger $15 (Save 20%), more

STSS (An Aukey-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback from 3,800+) via Amazon offers its Magnetic Wireless Charger for $15.19 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its usual $19 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, is $1 under our previous mention, one of the first discounts we’ve seen, and matching the all-time low. Aukey’s magnetic wireless charger delivers MagSafe features for less than Apple’s in-house version. The more affordable price tag carries with it the same magnetic charging form-factor, but at 7.5W speeds. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!