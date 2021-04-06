FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TP-Link’s hub-free Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Multicolor Light Bulb drops to just $15 at Amazon today

Reg. $22+ $15

Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Multicolor Light Bulb for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the $2 on-page coupon to redeem the special price. Regularly $30 at Best Buy where it is currently on sale for $17, today’s Amazon price is the lowest we can find and about $6 below the $22 we have seen it listed for there over the last several months. This “no hub-required” bulb brings intelligent, smartphone-controlled lighting anywhere a standard light bulb can go. With a built-in Wi-Fi connection, you can control your bulb via the Kasa app including everything from setting schedules and dimming settings to flipping through the 16 million different color options. You can even set scenes, monitor energy usage, and bark voice commands via compatible Alexa/Google Assistant devices. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,100 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Don’t need all of those colors? You can actually get the Kasa Smart Light Bulb in soft white for slightly less than today’s lead deal. This one sports much of the same feature set just without all fo the flashy color options. it also carries a solid 4+ star rating from over 7,100 Amazon customers. 

Check out our review for the Wyze Bulb Color

  • Multicolor with a wide range of colors and dimming capabilities, Kasa smart’s multicolor light bulb offers endless lighting possibilities; You can choose a light for everything from a dinner party to a late night study session
  • No hub required, the Kasa smart Wi-Fi light bulb, dximmable connects to your home’s secure Wi-Fi network; No need for a hub or extra equipment; All you need is your smartphone, the Kasa smart app and a Wi-Fi connection to start controlling your bulb from anywhere

