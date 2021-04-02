Amazon slashes 50% off its Ravenna Textured Ceramic Lamp, now $30 shipped

Amazon is offering its Ravenna Textured Ceramic Lamp for $29.99 shipped. That’s 50% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This ceramic lamp aims to class up your space with a textured base that’s sure to pop. The bottom features a silver reactive glaze finish and brushed-nickel accents can be found throughout. A traditional off-white linen shade rounds this unit out to give it a look that can blend well almost anywhere. The entire thing spans 8.5 by 8.5 by 18 inches and your first 60-watt equivalent LED bulb is included. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of Amazon shoppers.

Want a more modern lamp? If so, consider this AUKEY offering at $26 after clipping the on-page coupon. It’s able to change colors and there are three brightness modes. Another perk is that it has a built-in battery, providing portable light if the need ever arises. Bear in mind that style is drastically different, but it could prove to be a better fit for some.

Before you move onto the next thing in your day, be sure to catch up on some of our other notable deals. A few standouts include this Amazon-made K-Cup organizer at under $15 alongside Zinus’ Upholstered Queen Bed Frame at $209.50. And don’t forget about this 80-inch TV-ready Walker Edison Tiered Fireplace Stand at $82 off.

Amazon Ravenna Textured Ceramic Lamp features:

Table lamp with a textured ceramic base with a silver reactive glaze; brushed-nickel accents; off-white linen shade

Transitional color and a modern design make this the perfect table lamp with a pop of texture blending with a variety of styles and decor.

1 60-watt equivalent LED bulb included

Assemble in 15 minutes or less

