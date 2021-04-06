WEN’s Portable Inverter Generator with fuel shut-off and USB now up to $180 off for today only

Today only, Woot is offering the WEN 56225i Super Quiet Portable Inverter Generator for $419.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $600, this model fetches $505+ on Amazon right now and is now up to $180 off as well as being the lowest price we can find. Home Depot charges $525 for comparison. Whether it’s emergency situations or running some gear in the woods, this thing has a “EPA III and CARB Compliant 79.7 cc 4-stroke OHV engine” that produces 2,000 surge watts and up to 1,600 rated watts. A fuel shutoff valve “maximizes the generator’s lifespan” and provides clean power to “safely operate and prevent damage to sensitive electronics.” This model carries a pair of three-pronged 120V receptacles, a 12V DC receptacle, and one 5V USB port. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 Amazon customers and ships with a 2-year warranty. More detail below.

If you like to stay away from the robust fuel-based solutions, take a look at the Anker Portable PowerHouse II 400 at $300 shipped. This one will save you an additional $120 and provides a similar setup with no fuel needed. It also carries a solid 4+ star rating and we happen to have the smaller version on sale right now for just $170 shipped.

For something in the desktop category, check out this ongoing deal on the Samsung Wireless Charger Trio that powers three devices at once and Amazon’s 20% off TOZO power bank Gold Box sale, as well as this price drop on the ROCKPALS 300W portable power station. Then head over to our Green Deals hub fore even more.

More on the WEN 56225i Portable Inverter Generator:

Noise Level: 53 dB operation

EPA III and CARB Compliant 79.7 cc 4-stroke OHV engine produces 2000 surge watts and 1600 rated watts

Fuel shutoff maximizes the generator’s lifespan by using up the remaining fuel in the carburetor before shutting down

Produces clean power to safely operate and prevent damage to sensitive electronics such as phones, tablets, televisions and computers

