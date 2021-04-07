FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Allen Edmonds Spring Markdowns offer up to 65% off dress shoes, loafers, more

-
FashionAllen Edmonds

Allen Edmonds has new spring markdowns up to 65% off including penny loafers, dress shoes, sneakers, boots, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. Look polished this spring with the Interstate 90 Driving Shoes that are currently marked down to $130. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $195. The slip-on design makes them great for heading out the door in a breeze. They’re also cushioned to promote comfort and very versatile as well. You can also choose from two color options and this style has a rating of 4.1/5 stars from Allen Edmond customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks from Allen Edmonds include:

You will also want to check out Banana Republic Factory’s Spring Refresh Event that’s offering 60% off t-shirts, 50% off dresses, and 40% off jeans.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Allen Edmonds

About the Author

The North Face, Arc’teryx, Backcountry, more up t...
Eddie Bauer offers backpacks from $8 and adventure-read...
Banana Republic Factory Spring Sale upgrades your essen...
Cole Haan, adidas, Nike, New Balance, more up to 50% of...
adidas celebrates Stan Smith with new styles including ...
UGG Spring Sale offers up to 60% off past-season styles...
Amazon offers Tommy Hilfiger’s Rain Jacket for $3...
Celebrate Walking Day with Rockport’s Flash Sale!...
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

Celebrate Walking Day with Rockport’s Flash Sale! Save up to 30% off sneakers, more

Learn More
40% off

Sperry’s April Fools Day Sale offers 40% off select styles from $20 + free shipping

+ free shipping Learn More
Save $100

LaCie Rugged Pro Thunderbolt 3 2TB Portable SSD down to Amazon low at $600 ($100 off)

$600 Learn More
$70 off

LEGO’s 3,600-piece Technic Bugatti Chiron sees rare $70 discount, more from $8

From $8 Learn More
New low

Upgrade your garage lighting with a new low on this #1 best-selling 6,000-lumen LED at just $17

$17 Learn More
21% off

Add DEWALT’s 31-Pc. Hex Key Ratcheting Wrench Set to your shop at $23.50 (Save 21%)

$23.50 Learn More
50% off

The North Face, Arc’teryx, Backcountry, more up to 50% off at Steep and Cheap

From $5 Learn More
Reg. $100

Don’t pay hundreds for a juice extractor, this highly-rated model is $50 shipped (Reg. $100)

$50 Learn More