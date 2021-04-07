FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Banana Republic Factory Spring Sale upgrades your essentials: 60% off tees, 40% off jeans, more

-
FashionBanana Republic Factory
60% off from $9

Banana Republic Factory’s Spring Essentials Event takes 60% off tees, 50% off dresses, and 40% off jeans. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Upgrade your everyday essentials with the men’s Crew-Neck Dress T-Shirt that’s currently marked down to $15, which is 50% off the original rate. You can choose from three color options and this t-shirt will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe to pair with joggers on a casual day, shorts, jeans, or chino pants alike. The upgraded fabric was designed for comfort and to be wrinkle-resistant. This is also a nice option to layer during cooler weather as well. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Banana Republic Factory and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales from top brands today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Banana Republic Factory

About the Author

Cole Haan, adidas, Nike, New Balance, more up to 50% of...
adidas celebrates Stan Smith with new styles including ...
UGG Spring Sale offers up to 60% off past-season styles...
Amazon offers Tommy Hilfiger’s Rain Jacket for $3...
Celebrate Walking Day with Rockport’s Flash Sale!...
Docker’s Spring Sale takes 40% off sitewide from ...
adidas Men’s Shoe Sale offers up to 50% off over ...
LEGO assembles new pair of upcoming adidas UltraBoosts ...
Show More Comments

Related

Levi’s Spring Fling Sale updates your denim, t-shirts, more with 30% off sitewide

30% off Learn More
Save 32%

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH Fabric MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger $40 (Save 32%), more

From $6 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: iWriter Pro, FILCA, Vengeance RPG, more

FREE+ Learn More
Review

Review: THX Onyx DAC amp delivers powerful mobile audio clarity [Video]

Learn More
Save 20%

Tablo OTA DVRs with automatic commercial skipping on sale from $120 (Save 20%)

From $120 Learn More
Reg. $40+

Today’s best game deals: DOOM Eternal from $24, Moonlighter $6, Uncharted 4 $10, more

$24 Learn More
Amazon low

8Bitdo’s black Sn30 Pro+ Gamepad sees rare discount to new low of $45

$45 Learn More
Save 25%

Save on Anker eufy video doorbells, portable projectors, more from $9

From $9 Learn More