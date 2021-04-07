FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH Fabric MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger $40 (Save 32%), more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesChoetech
Save 32% From $6

CHOETECH’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Fabric Magnetic Triple Wireless Charging Pad for $40.59 shipped when code NGZTAIBN has been applied at checkout. Down from its usual $58 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 32% in savings and marks the very first discount we’ve seen. This 3-in-1 charging station can provide power to a pair of smartphones alongside AirPods and more. Its main two Qi charging pads deliver MagSafe-compatibility for refueling iPhone 12 devices at 7.5W. That’s alongside a 5W Qi pad in the middle that’s ideal for powering up earbuds and the like. Everything is covered in a fabric design to complete the package. Rated 4.9/5 stars from over 100 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

The magnetic charging coils on each side of this wireless triple wireless help you locate the best fast wireless charging position in just one second. With strong magnetic adsorption, you can change the charging angle freely while the device is till fixed in the charging center.

Choetech 3 in 1 wireless charging pad support charging 3 qi enabled devices at the same time with regular charging speed. The middle coil of the charging pad is perfectly designed for charging new airpods. Our triple wireless charger aims to deliver the most convenient wireless charging experience, especially for multiple devices. NO support Qi watch such as Apple watch, Samsung watch.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Choetech

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Tablo OTA DVRs with automatic commercial skipping on sa...
8Bitdo’s black Sn30 Pro+ Gamepad sees rare discou...
Save on Anker eufy video doorbells, portable projectors...
Cubii’s Pro Apple Health-ready Under Desk Ellipti...
Amazon 1-day massager and percussion gun sale from $32 ...
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ deliver Ambient sound isolation at...
Expand your MacBook I/O in today’s Gold Box USB-C...
Amazon’s meross smart home sale from $17: HomeKit...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 80%

Smartphone Accessories: LED 10W Qi Desk Lamp $27 (Save 27%), more

From $2 Learn More
Save 80%

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station $16 (Save 20%), more

$2 Learn More
60% off

Banana Republic Factory Spring Sale upgrades your essentials: 60% off tees, 40% off jeans, more

from $9 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: iWriter Pro, FILCA, Vengeance RPG, more

FREE+ Learn More
Review

Review: THX Onyx DAC amp delivers powerful mobile audio clarity [Video]

Learn More
Save 20%

Tablo OTA DVRs with automatic commercial skipping on sale from $120 (Save 20%)

From $120 Learn More
Reg. $40+

Today’s best game deals: DOOM Eternal from $24, Moonlighter $6, Uncharted 4 $10, more

$24 Learn More
Amazon low

8Bitdo’s black Sn30 Pro+ Gamepad sees rare discount to new low of $45

$45 Learn More