Wyze Smart Door Lock hits new Amazon low of $86.50 and includes an Echo Dot ($148 value)

Amazon is offering the Wyze Smart Door Lock with 3rd Generation Echo Dot for $86.48 shipped. That’s $62 off what you’d spend when buying Wyze Lock and an Echo Dot individually and newly marks the best offer we’ve tracked. If you’ve been waiting for an ideal time to snag a smart lock, this may be your moment. Wyze Lock will affordably get the job done while offering up features like auto-unlock, control from iOS or Android, and the list goes on. The company touts that installation should take around 15 minutes, making this an easy-to-tackle project during any day of the week. Alongside the smart lock you will also get a Wi-Fi bridge that makes Alexa connectivity possible, which should come in handy since a 3rd Generation Echo Dot is bundled too. Check out our hands-on review to learn more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Trade Wi-Fi connectivity and a bundled Echo Dot for passcode entry with Kwikset Contemporary Electronic Keypad Lock at $60. This is the exact unit that I have been using on both my entry and garage door for going on two years and have yet to be let down by it. I never need to have a key and love that it automatically locks after a bit of inactivity.

Speaking of Wyze, did you see that Cam Outdoor has hit an all-time low of $52? Other notable smart home discounts include Amazon’s meross sale from $17 alongside Amazon’s #1 best-selling mini Wi-Fi smart plug for $7.50. And if you’re a fan of Ring gear, check out the all-new Floodlight Cam Pro and Video Doorbell 4 which were just unveiled.

Wyze Smart Door Lock features:

Wyze smart lock: Lock or unlock your door from anywhere using the Wyze app. Wyze Lock connects to your WiFi via the included Wyze Lock Gateway. Enable auto-lock and auto-unlock to never have to think about keys or codes again

Certified for Humans – Smart home made easy for non-experts. Setup with Alexa is simple.

Simple sharing: Wyze Lock lets you easily share access to your home with friends, family, contractors, dog walkers, and really, whoever you want. See a history of lock and unlock events. Wyze Lock gives you complete control of who has access to your home

