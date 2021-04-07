FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Moto One 5G Ace Smartphone falls to $190 (Save 52%), more from $160

Save 52% From $60

Best Buy is currently offering the Moto One 5G Ace 128GB Android Smartphone for $189.99 shipped when selecting activate later on the listing. Normally fetching $400, today’s offer undercuts Amazon’s competing discount by $190, saves you over 52%, and marks a new all-time low. Having just launched at the start of the year, the latest budget-focused flagship offering from Motorola arrives to take on the Pixel 4a with a 6.7-inch 1080p display that’s powered by a Snapdragon 750G processor. Alongside 2-day battery life, you’ll be able to count on 5G connectivity as well as 128GB of storage that can be supplemented by a microSD card. To round out the package, there’s also a triple sensor 48MP camera array and fingerprint scanner around back. Rated 4.3/5 stars

Other 2021 Motorola Android smartphone deals:

Yesterday saw Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10/+ devices return to the all-time lows from $450, delivering as much as $580 in savings along the way. That’s alongside this more affordable TCL 10L handset at $175, as well as all of the best app and game deals for your new Android smartphone right here.

Moto One 5G Ace Smartphone features:

motorola one 5G ace is here which could only mean one thing. Super-fast 5G speed for all. Now you don’t have to spend a fortune for movies that download in seconds, ultra-clear video chats, and games without the wait. And 5G speed is just the start. Go over two days on a single charge with a 5000 mAh battery. View everything in vivid, true-to-life color on the 6.7″ Full HD+ Max Vision display. Capture sharper low-light photos, ultra-wide angle shots, and more with the 48 MP camera system.

