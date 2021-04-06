FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Castles of Mad King Ludwig, X Launcher Pro, more

It’s now time for all of Tuesday’s best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play and beyond. While much of yesterday’s best offers are still alive and well down below, we are now ready to add to the list with all of this afternoon’s most notable price drops. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Castles of Mad King Ludwig, X Launcher Pro, Slaughter 3: The Rebels, Digital Dashboard GPS Pro, Dark screen filter, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at everything. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Galaxy Note 10/+ on sale at up to $580 off that now sits alongside ongoing offers on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and the the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. On the laptop side of things, this morning saw Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Chromebook 2 get its first price drop at $100 off just before Anker’s latest Amazon sale hit with charging pads and cables starting from $8. And make sure you dive into today’s smartphone accessories roundup for even more. 

Today’s best game deals: Borderlands Switch Collection $20, Streets of Rage 4 $16, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Castles of Mad King Ludwig:

Ted Alspach’s castle-building board game comes alive on Android! The winner of the prestigious 2015 Mensa Mind Games award tasks players with building extravagant castles for King Ludwig of Bavaria. Castles are constructed one room at a time, with a different player each round setting the prices for the others, resulting in a competitive, engaging game where building is as much fun as winning!

