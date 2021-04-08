FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Don’t pay a fortune for an air fryer, this regularly $40 model is just $18 shipped for today only

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the 2-quart Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer for $17.99 with free shipping. Also matched direct as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $40 at Best Buy, today’s deal is 55% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and puts this model down at one of the lowest prices out there for a trustworthy option of this size. Along with the 2-quart capacity here, this one has a 1200-watt heating system to provide that golden crispy texture with little to no oil as well as an adjustable temperature range (175- to 400-degrees). The auto shut-off for safety, dishwater-safe parts, non-stick cooking tray, built-in timer, and matte black finish round out the feature list. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 600 Best Buy customers. More details below.  

As we mentioned above, we are already looking at rock-bottom pricing with today’s lead deal. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better air fryer from a trustworthy brand for under $18 shipped. Even some air fryer cookbooks cost this much. And speaking of which, here’s our roundup of the best upcoming cookbooks of 2021

Looking for something a little more high-end? We are still tracking an Amazon all-time low on Instant Pot’s Omni Air Fryer Oven. But you’ll find even more household essentials and kitchenware deals right here including the DeLonghi Ariete Conical Burr Coffee Grinder, this morning’s price drop on Omega’s highly-rated home Cold Press Juicer, and Anker’s eufy RoboVac 30C vacuum, just to name a few. 

More on the Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer:

Revolutionize cooking with the Bella Pro Series 2-qt. Analog Air Fryer. The High Performance Circular Heat Technology and the powerful 1200 watt heating system delivers fast, crispy and evenly cooked food every time. Time saving appliance with up to 50% faster pre heat than a conventional oven. 1.7 lbs. food capacity for your favorite foods, including; fried chicken, roasted salmon, French fries, kale chips, and pastries. Adjustable temperature from 175°F to 400°F and 60 minute auto shutoff timer with audible tone. The matte black finish adds style to any kitchen. Easy clean up with a dishwasher safe, PFOA free nonstick pan and crisping tray.

