Instant Pot’s Omni Air Fryer Oven just dropped to the Amazon all-time low at $160 shipped

Reg. $200 $160

Amazon is now offering the Instant Pot Omni Plus 11-in-1 Multi-Function Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $159.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this is 20% off, a new Amazon all-time low, and the lowest price we can find. It is still listed at the full $200 via Target for comparison. This ultimate countertop cooker provides all of the toaster oven functions you’re used to alongside the ability to air fry, dehydrate, slow cook, proof or reheat. It sports 11 smart preset meal programs as well as an adjustable temperature range for custom recipes, and a series of included accessories to support them all: oven rack, cooking pan, air fryer basket, rotisserie spits and forks, and a rotisserie lift. Rated 4+ stars from over 36,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

While not quite as large as today’s lead deal, if you can get away with a 10-quart option, consider Instant Pot’s Vortex Plus 10 Quart 7-in-1 Multi-Use Air Fryer that can also bake and dehydrate. This one comes in at $120 shipped and carries similar ratings in a more compact package that might even be more ideal for those with less space. 

Our ongoing kitchenware deals include Anova’s Vacuum Sealer Pro, this Waste King Garbage Disposal, and today’s Gold Box cast iron sale from $18. We also have a sold offer available on this Ravenna Textured Ceramic Lamp, the simplehuman smart Sensor Mirror SE, and Zinus’ Upholstered Queen Bed Frame, among much more right here

More on the Instant Pot Omni Air Fryer Toaster Oven:

  • With this large capacity oven, you can toast 6 pieces of bread at the same time, bake a 12” pizza, make a cake, or even roast a whole chicken
  • Clear the clutter and free up your counter space with this 11-in-1 multi-function toaster oven and air fryer
  • 11 smart programs let you cook with the touch of a button: Air fry, dehydrate, toast, roast, bake, broil, slow cook, proof or reheat. Choose convection and rotate for delicious chicken and roasts
  • The easy-to-use dials and function buttons let you customize programs to make your food just the way you like it

