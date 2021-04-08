Omega’s highly-rated home Cold Press Juicer just dropped to $80 Prime shipped (Reg. $150)

Today only, Woot is offering the Omega H3000D Cold Press 365 Horizontal Juicer for $79.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $150 and currently fetching $140 at Amazon, today’s offer is 47% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. This 1-day deal is a great opportunity to introduce a proper cold press juicer to your setup at a major discount that can handle just about any ingredient with ease. It uses a “gentle combination” of high power and low speed (90 to 110 RPM) to expose “the foods to less oxygen which preserves enzyme and nutrient strength.” It also ships with a host of dishwasher-safe parts including the hopper, brush, plunger, pulp container, juicing screens, and much more. Rated 4+ stars from over 800 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the cold press model above hasn’t captured your attention, consider the Aicook Juice Extractor. It now sells for $40 on Amazon via the on-page coupon and carries solid ratings from over 5,600 customers. It’s not quite as high-end as today’s regularly $150 machine, but it will get the job done and fill your fridge with delicious freshly pressed juices much the same otherwise.

More on the Omega H3000D Cold Press Juicer:

Omega’s H3000R Horizontal Slow Juicer is perfect for juicing fruits, vegetables and leafy greens! Because the auger juices at a slower RPM, the essential vitamins, enzymes and nutrients of the produce are preserved. This slow juicer ensures minimal oxidation, heat build up, foaming and clogging! Slow, masticating juicing also produces a higher juice yield compared to centrifugal juicers, in addition to an amazing tasting juice!

