Omega’s highly-rated home Cold Press Juicer just dropped to $80 Prime shipped (Reg. $150)

Today only, Woot is offering the Omega H3000D Cold Press 365 Horizontal Juicer for $79.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $150 and currently fetching $140 at Amazon, today’s offer is 47% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. This 1-day deal is a great opportunity to introduce a proper cold press juicer to your setup at a major discount that can handle just about any ingredient with ease. It uses a “gentle combination” of high power and low speed (90 to 110 RPM) to expose “the foods to less oxygen which preserves enzyme and nutrient strength.” It also ships with a host of dishwasher-safe parts including the hopper, brush, plunger, pulp container, juicing screens, and much more. Rated 4+ stars from over 800 Amazon customers. More details below. 

If the cold press model above hasn’t captured your attention, consider the Aicook Juice Extractor. It now sells for $40 on Amazon via the on-page coupon and carries solid ratings from over 5,600 customers. It’s not quite as high-end as today’s regularly $150 machine, but it will get the job done and fill your fridge with delicious freshly pressed juices much the same otherwise. 

Be sure to check out the new NutriBullet handheld Immersion Blender, then dive into our home goods guide for even more household essentials and kitchenware. We have great deal on this sweet Novogratz industrial Cache Metal Locker Cabinet as well as Anker’s eufy RoboVac 30C vacuum at $100 off and a brand new Home Depot tool sale with up to 45% off DEWALT, RYOBI, Milwaukee, and more

More on the Omega H3000D Cold Press Juicer:

Omega’s H3000R Horizontal Slow Juicer is perfect for juicing fruits, vegetables and leafy greens! Because the auger juices at a slower RPM, the essential vitamins, enzymes and nutrients of the produce are preserved. This slow juicer ensures minimal oxidation, heat build up, foaming and clogging! Slow, masticating juicing also produces a higher juice yield compared to centrifugal juicers, in addition to an amazing tasting juice! 

