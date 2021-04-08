Pad & Quill’s AirPods Max and leather AirPods Pro cases are now back in-stock and available at 15% off. These handmade leather and suede covers provide a home worthy of your precious Apple headphones/earbuds, ship with 25-year leather warranties, and are now matching the lowest prices we have tracked. While both of today’s featured models were out of stock for a while, they are back and ready for shipping. Head below for today’s deals.

The new Pad & Quill Leather AirPods Max Case is now available for $110.46 shipped using code PQ15 at checkout. That’s a solid 15% off the usual $130 price tag, and matching the lowest we have tracked. Available in both chestnut or whiskey colors, this one features a “soft” American full grain leather, ballistic nylon interior, and more than enough space for a charging brick and cable. It also doubles as a desktop stand and you can read more about the new release in our launch coverage.

You can also bring the Pad & Quill Little Brief leather AirPods Pro case down to $42.46 shipped using the same code found above. This is also matching the lowest price we have tracked since launch. And remember, we are still tracking a notable offer on Pad & Quill’s latest smart leather Brief AirPods Max Case at $153 as well.

Prefer something more affordable to protect your AirPods? Spigen Apple gear accessories are still 50% off at Amazon and you can score Twelve South’s leather AirSnap at $18.50 right now. You might also want to dive into our hands-on Tested review for Oakywood’s felt wool AirPods cases as well.

More on the Pad & Quill leather AirPods Pro cases:

Leather AirPods Pro cases: Our AirPod Pro Max Case starts with gorgeous American full-grain leathers, then we line the interior with ballistic nylon cloth that includes a protective thick foam layer and center crush-resistant core column. The case is wrapped together with ultra-strong UV-resistant stitching and even includes hand-pounded copper rivets for additional strength. This is an AirPods Max case that looks as handsome as it protects

