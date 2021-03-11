After launching its leather AirPods cases early last month, Pad & quill is now adding to the lineup with a new AirPods Max model. The high-end Brief AirPods Max Case provides a luxurious home for your precious Apple headphones as well as a low power mode magnet array and a built-in stand. Best of all, we have a nice promotion code so you don’t have to pay full price. Head below for all of the details.

Now joining the previously released leather AirPods cases, the new Brief is designed specifically for AirPods Max headphones with a “soft” American full-grain leather construction, UV-resistant nylon stitching, and a ballistic nylon interior lining. Alongside the interior pocket for a charging brick and cable, the case doubles as a sort of desktop stand for your headphones and includes the usual Pad & Quill 25-year leather warranty with a 30-day money back promise.

One interesting feature on the new Brief leather AirPods cases is the low power mode magnet array. Due to the AirPods Max not having an on/off switch in favor of a low power mode, Pad & Quill has hidden rare earth magnets inside the Brief so your “AirPods Max will slip gently into low power mode for your next listening session.”

The new Pad & Quill Brief leather AirPods cases come in two leather shades (chestnut and whiskey) and are scheduled to begin shipping the “week of April 18.” It carries a hefty $179.95 price tag, but we can get that down much lower. You might see a 10% off coupon code floating around, but don’t use that, code PQ15 will knock 15% off and bring your total down to $152.96 shipped— still expensive, but far more tolerable than the MSRP.

More on the Pad & Quill Brief leather AirPods cases:

Artisan-crafted, beautiful padded hard case design that includes a stand for AirPods Max headphones! Considered the adoring older sibling to our Little Brief Airpods Pro case, the Brief AirPods Max case is as handsome as it is protective. The luxury leather design combined with unique built-in stand features makes this the most amazing AirPods Max case on the market.

