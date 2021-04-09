Chefman’s highly-rated TurboFry 3.6-quart Air Fryer Oven now just $30 for today only (Reg. $60)

Amazon is now offering the Chefman TurboFry 3.6-Quart Air Fryer Oven for $29.99 shipped. Now matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $60 at both Amazon and Best Buy, today’s offer is 50% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the best around. So far this year, pricing on these dedicated air fryers has really only dropped down this much during these sort of 1-day deals, so jump on this while you can. This model features an adjustable thermostat (200- to 400-degrees) to support a wide range of recipe ideas as well as a cool-touch housing, and a dishwasher-safe frying basket. That’s on top of the 60-minute integrated timer and 4+ star rating from over 8,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

As we mentioned above, due to the way pricing has gone thus far, it really isn’t recommended to buy an air fryer outside of these 1-day sales. The next most affordable model we can find from a trusted brand right now is this $40 Chefman, and it’s much smaller at 2-quarts. But it might be worth ensuring you have some silicone-coated tongs laying around so you don’t scratch the interior of the air fryer, even if you decide to wait on an even more affordable 1-day deal down the road.

Then head over to our home goods guide for additional offers on kitchenware and household essentials. This include this J.A. Henckels 15-piece Dynamic Cutlery Knife Block Set, the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C MAX, this Amazon best-selling stainless steel mini freezer, and Instant Pot’s Omni Air Fryer Oven. Just be sure to check out Le Creuset’s cheerful new spring collection.

More on the Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer:

HEALTHIER FRYING: This air fryer makes ‘healthy fried foods’ a reality. Temperature range from 200-400°F allows you to cook at your desired temperature, achieving a healthy, crispy, fried finish using at least 98% less oil than traditional fryers. Air fry vegetables, pizza, frozen foods and leftovers – this air fryer evenly crisps every inch of your food.

SPACE SAVING BASKET: A sleek, rounded shape and matte black finish earns this air fryer a prime spot on countertops- all while remaining compact and easy to store. The 2-in-1 tank & basket allows for maximum capacity with a small footprint, saving space on your counter and in your cabinet; perfect for any small kitchen, dorm, office, RV trips, and more!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!