Expand your smart home with a 4-pack of Wi-Fi RGB LED bulbs for under $24

Milesi Home (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of meross Wi-Fi RGB LED Light Bulbs for $23.83 Prime shipped. Down over $9 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. If you’re not a fan of having a dedicated smart lighting hub in your setup, meross’ bulbs connect directly to your WI-Fi network. This delivers Alexa and Assistant control to your bulbs with ease. You’ll find that the lights from meross offer adjustable white temperature from 2700K to 6500K to make it match your home’s look. Plus, with full RGB coloring, you can easily transform any room with a few quick voice commands or by using the app. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? Opting for this Westinghouse LED bulb is a great way to save some cash. It comes in at just $2.50, though it ditches many of the features of today’s lead deal. You won’t get Wi-Fi connectivity or RGB coloring here, and the bulb itself is stuck at a 2700K color temperature. But, considering this is a fairly low-cost option, it’s expected you’ll lose a few features.

Ready to make an entire room smart? Well, check out this deal that we found on Lutron’s HomeKit-enabled Caseta Deluxe Smart Switch Kit. Right now, the bundle is down to $124, which saves 20% from its normal going rate.

More about meross’ Wi-Fi LED Bulbs:

  • Remote Control: Control the smart light bulb anytime anywhere via meross app, no distance limitation. Need you to download meross app, you can create a group for all of your meross smart bulb and control them all with just one command. Works with any 2.4GHz or Dual Band WiFi router. No hub required.
  • Voice Control: Smart light bulbs that work with Alexa Echo, Echo dot, Google Home Assistant. Control your smart bulbs via voice command to turn on/off or dim/brighten your smart LED light effortlessly.
  • Adjust Ambience: Set the perfect illumination for any occasion. Set brightness, adjust from warm/cool white(2700K~6500K) to multiple RGB colors. e.g. switch on the smart LED bulb before arriving home, dim the smart lights to have a party with your friends.

