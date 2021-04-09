Sony’s 2021 65-inch AirPlay 2 4K Google TV hits Amazon low at $898 ($250 off) + more from $500

Amazon is now offering the 2021 Sony X80J 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV for $898 shipped. Regularly $1,148 and currently on sale for $900 at Best Buy, today’s offer is $250 off, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This is a 65-inch 4K panel with an X1 HDR processor, and X-REALITY Pro upscaling for HD content. It is also a Google TV with direct access to thousands of apps, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and the Apple TV app, alongside built-in Google Assistant voice commands, AirPlay 2 support, and access to Alexa via compatible devices. A voice remote is joined by four HDMI ports, two USB jacks, optical audio, ethernet, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. Ratings are still rolling in on this 2021 model, but as I’m sure you already know, just about all of Sony’s TVs are highly-rated. More 4K smart TV deals below.

Don’t care about having a 2021 model? You can score a 65-inch Samsung 4K UHD HDR Smart TV with Alexa built-in from 2020 at $748 shipped right now. Or, save even more with the Insignia 65-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV Edition for $550 shipped and call it a day. This one still provides a 4K display and direct access to all of your favorite streaming services for a fraction of the price and with a 4+ star rating from over 10,800 Amazon customers. Head below for even more ongoing 4K smart TV deals.

More 4K smart TV deals:

Then dive into our home theater guide for even more. We still have a notable offer on Tablo OTA DVRs, the Roku Streambar, and a series of home theater sound bar systems from $69. Just be sure to check out this morning’s mini projector deals, our Tested review for BenQ’s GS2 Portable Projector delivers, and the new new Hisense 120-inch 4K L5F Laser Cinema as well.

More on the Sony X80J 65-inch 4K Smart Google TV:

4K HDR PROCESSOR X1 – Powerful TV processing that delivers a picture that is smooth and clear, full of rich colors and detailed contrast.

TRILUMINOS PRO – Reproduces more colors than a conventional TV resulting in picture quality that is natural and precise, and closer than ever to real life.

GOOGLE TV – Seamlessly browse 700,000+ movies and TV episodes from across your favorite streaming services, all in one place. Watch content from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, the Apple TV app, and many more.

