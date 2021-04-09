FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TOMS takes 25% off full-price styles including sandals, sneakers, more from $20

TOMS is having a Flash Sale that’s taking 25% off full-price styles including sandals, sneakers, dress shoes, and more. Discounts is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $59 or more. Elevate your spring style with the Claremont Oxford Boat Shoes that are currently marked down to $45 and originally were priced at $60. This boat shoe is a classic item that can be worn with khakis, shorts, and more. The slip-on design allows you to head out the door in a breeze and they’re cushioned for added comfort. You can also choose from four versatile color options and the 360-degree lace system adds support. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from TOMS.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out the Birkenstock Last Chance Sale that’s offering up to 50% off select styles and free delivery.

