Birkenstock Last Chance Sale takes up to 50% off sandals, slippers, more + free shipping

The Birkenstock Last Chance Sale takes up to 50% off select styles of sandals, sneakers, boots, slippers, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandals that are currently marked down to $60, which is $40 off the original price. This style can be worn by both men or women alike and designed for comfort. The soles are cushioned for added comfort and you can easily dress them up or down. This is also a timeless style you can wear for years to come and the bottom is rigid to give you traction, which is nice for spring showers. Plus, you can choose from several fun color options. Finally, be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks and check out Birkenstock’s new spring arrivals here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

