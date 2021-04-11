FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Kick off summer reading with up to 93% off Kindle eBooks starting at $2

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of they Day, Amazon is offering an array of Kindle eBooks starting at just $1.99. Or you can start building up your virtual library for free with a 30-day free trial of Kindle Unlimited, (though it costs $9.99 after the first month, so maybe try your local library once it’s up.) Choose from dozens of memorable titles from self-help, to mystery, science fiction, and more. Our top pick for today has to be the first novel in Octavia Butler’s seminal speculative Parable series, Parable of the Sower at only $2.99. But there are hundreds of great deals going on today, so head below for even more of our top eBook picks.

Our top eBook picks include:

If your home office could use more sprucing up than your library, check out this folding desk on sale for $55, ergonomic desk chairs and more from $239, or this elegant Globe Electric desk lamp at $31. And be sure to check out our other computer deals, like NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi 6 enabled router now only $80, or the very latest 5K iMac at $140 off.

