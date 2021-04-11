Kick off summer reading with up to 93% off Kindle eBooks starting at $2

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of they Day, Amazon is offering an array of Kindle eBooks starting at just $1.99. Or you can start building up your virtual library for free with a 30-day free trial of Kindle Unlimited, (though it costs $9.99 after the first month, so maybe try your local library once it’s up.) Choose from dozens of memorable titles from self-help, to mystery, science fiction, and more. Our top pick for today has to be the first novel in Octavia Butler’s seminal speculative Parable series, Parable of the Sower at only $2.99. But there are hundreds of great deals going on today, so head below for even more of our top eBook picks.
Our top eBook picks include:
- Joan Didion: The White Album $3 (Reg. $22)
- The Cazalet Chronicles $5 (Reg. $54)
- Attitudes of Gratitude: $2 (Reg. $16)
- The Best of Jules Verne: $2 (Reg. $12)
- A Secret History of Brands: $3 (Reg. $18)
- …and even more great deals…
