Amazon’s foldable desk plunges to $55, more as low as $54 (Up to 29% off)

-
29% off From $54

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 40-inch Foldable Desk for $54.89 shipped. Today’s offer takes up to $15 off and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked. If you have the freedom and flexibility to travel and work from anywhere, this foldable desk may be worth adding to your repertoire. When not in use it can be folded flat so it’s easy to load into your vehicle. A tool-free assembly will have you up and running in no time and once expanded measurements will span 30 by 40 by 20 inches. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more desks priced from $54.

More desk deals:

Want a desk lamp that strikes a similar aesthetic to the one shown in the photo above? If so, Globe Electric’s elegant Dakota Desk Lamp is down to $30.50. Other standout deals worth a peek include this 166-pack of Amazon Basics Felt Furniture Pads for $4.50 Prime shipped in addition to Novogratz’s industrial Cache Metal Locker Cabinet at $126.

Amazon Basics 40-inch Foldable Desk features:

  • Foldable table can be used as computer station, writing desk, meeting desk, and more
  • Durable chip board top with black painted finish; stain-resistant and easy to clean
  • Rust-resistant metal legs that fold inward; black painted finish
  • Easy tool-free assembly
  • Open dimensions: 30 x 40 x 20 Inches (H x W x D). Folds flat for easy transport and storage

