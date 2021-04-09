FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Globe Electric’s elegant Dakota Desk Lamp plunges to $30.50 (Save 24%, Amazon low)

-
Home Goods
24% off $30.50

Amazon is offering the Globe Electric Dakota Desk Lamp for $30.40 shipped. That’s 24% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. If you’re on the hunt for a new desk or night stand lamp, you may have a hard time passing this one up. It boasts an elegant white appearance that is bound to freshen up the look of your space. The unit also features an integrated 2.1-amp USB port. With it you’ll be able to easily top off a smartphone and a wide variety of other devices. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If the lamp above isn’t to your liking for any reason, you could alternatively opt for this gooseneck solution at $14 Prime shipped. It will get the job done and it’s arguably much more flexible. Instead of using a power outlet, it’s operated with batteries. This allows you to easily take it anywhere around the house. Bear in mind that this option forfeits an integrated USB charging port.

While you’re at it, why not peruse Humanscale’s work-from-home sale to score 20% off? There you’ll find discounts on a desk, ergonomic chairs, and more. More related deals that are worth a quick peek include this 166-pack of Amazon Basics Felt Furniture Pads at $4.50 Prime shipped alongside Walker Edison’s Folding Adirondack Chair at $124. Finally, don’t forget to consider grabbing Novogratz’s industrial Cache Metal Locker Cabinet at a new low of $126.

Globe Electric Dakota Desk Lamp features:

  • The matte white finish, large-scale design and high-speed USB charging port make this a perfectly functional modern lamp for all your lighting needs
  • The 2. 1-amp USB port charges your phone or small electronic devices as you work, sleep or hang out
  • A perfect accent light for your home, office or workspace, this lamp provides a bright light to illuminate any area you desire

Amazon

