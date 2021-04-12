Panasonic eneloop Power Pack bundles drop to new lows from $37 shipped

Amazon is offering the Panasonic eneloop Power Pack for $37.30 shipped. Normally fetching $50 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. This kit includes eight AA and four AAA batteries alongside a 3-hour quick charger. This means that you can kick single-use batteries to the curb, this is a fantastic way to do that. Panasonic’s eneloop batteries can be recharged “up to 2,100 times” before it’s time to replace them. They can maintain “up to 70% of their charge” after 10 years when you’re not using them. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

We’re also tracking a deal on the same Power Pack listed above, but with an additional eight AAA’s at $53.19 shipped. Normally around $63, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and saves you $10. Essentially, this kit gives you eight AA and 12 AAA rechargeable batteries, further expanding your abilities in getting rid of the single-use alternatives that you’ve had around the house forever. Of course, it also includes the quick charger so you can power up the batteries when the charge runs out. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

For the all-encompassing kit, you’ll want to look at this Power Pack bundle. It includes an additional 16 AAA and 16 AA batteries for $74.69 shipped. Down from $83, this also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. In all, you’ll get 24 AA and 20 AAA batteries with this bundle. This is more than enough to replace all of the single-use batteries in your home with rechargeable alternatives, helping reduce how many get thrown in the landfill. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Don’t forget to swing by our green deals guide and daily roundups. Right now, we’re tracking the Segway Ninebot ES1L Electric Scooter at an all-time low of $300, which is a $100 discount from its normal going rate. Whether you need to travel to and from work, or just around the neighborhood for fun, this scooter handles it all.

More about Panasonic’s eneloop Power Pack:

Recharge up to 2100 times

Maintain up to 70% of their charge after 10 years (when not it use)

Up to 2000mAh, 1900mAh min, Ni-MH pre-charged rechargeable battery

4 position, 3 hour quick charger with advanced, individual battery charging; charges both AA and AAA cells

Individual battery charging, from one to four AA or AAA cells

Battery detection technology – Automatically shuts off when charging is complete

Included Components: Rechargeble Batteries And Charger

