Smarten up your garage doors! Chamberlain MyQ Gold Box: $20

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener Wireless & Wifi garage hub with Smartphone Control for $19.98. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. That’s just over $10 off and $5 lower than we’ve ever seen this 4.5/5 star rated smart garage door hub. It allows just about any garage door opener made after 1993 to be smartphone/app controllable and even allow Key by Amazon deliveries inside your garage (no more porch pirates!).

Add a second and third controllable door with additional Chamberlain MYQ-G0402 Garage-Door-Sensors.

Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener Wireless & Wifi garage hub with Smartphone Control Features:

  • New free in-garage delivery with key by amazon available in select areas (check eligibility at amazon.com/keypromo). Prime members can opt in with the myQ smart garage hub to get Amazon packages securely delivered right inside their garage, simply link your myQ account in the Key app
  • Smartphone control: Control, secure and monitor your garage door from anywhere and receive real-time notifications when your garage door is opening or closing.
  • Universal: Works with all major brands of garage door openers manufactured after 1993 that have standard safety sensors.
  • New design: Compact modern design with a white finish, that blends in with ceilings, walls and garage doors. New mounting plate simplifies install.
  • Improved setup: Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) integration makes setup easier than ever. Download the myQ App and follow the in-app instructions to get set up in minutes.
  • Guest access: Securely invite up to three people to control your garage with the myQ Guest Feature. (Note: this is not intended for guests under the age of 16.)
  • Control 2 garage doors: Add the ability to monitor, open and close a second garage door with an additional garage door sensor (SKU: MYQ-G0402, sold separately).

