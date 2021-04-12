Smarten up your garage doors! Chamberlain MyQ Gold Box: $20

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener Wireless & Wifi garage hub with Smartphone Control for $19.98. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. That’s just over $10 off and $5 lower than we’ve ever seen this 4.5/5 star rated smart garage door hub. It allows just about any garage door opener made after 1993 to be smartphone/app controllable and even allow Key by Amazon deliveries inside your garage (no more porch pirates!).

Add a second and third controllable door with additional Chamberlain MYQ-G0402 Garage-Door-Sensors.

New free in-garage delivery with key by amazon available in select areas (check eligibility at amazon.com/keypromo). Prime members can opt in with the myQ smart garage hub to get Amazon packages securely delivered right inside their garage, simply link your myQ account in the Key app

Smartphone control: Control, secure and monitor your garage door from anywhere and receive real-time notifications when your garage door is opening or closing.

Universal: Works with all major brands of garage door openers manufactured after 1993 that have standard safety sensors.

New design: Compact modern design with a white finish, that blends in with ceilings, walls and garage doors. New mounting plate simplifies install.

Improved setup: Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) integration makes setup easier than ever. Download the myQ App and follow the in-app instructions to get set up in minutes.

Guest access: Securely invite up to three people to control your garage with the myQ Guest Feature. (Note: this is not intended for guests under the age of 16.)

Control 2 garage doors: Add the ability to monitor, open and close a second garage door with an additional garage door sensor (SKU: MYQ-G0402, sold separately).

