APC’s 675VA 7-outlet UPS keeps your network powered when the lights go out at $54

Newegg is offering the APC 675VA 7-outlet UPS for $53.99 shipped. For comparison, Amazon has a 650VA model for $76, sells a 600VA version for $61, and today’s deal is the best available, with our last mention being $50 from nack in November. If your home frequently loses power during the winter, then having your network on a battery backup is absolutely crucial. This UPS provides seven individual outlets, five of which are on the battery and two are only surge protected. There’s also a 1.5A USB port to power smart home gear or just recharge your phone. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Step down to a 350VA UPS to save some cash. This one from CyberPower is available for $43, which saves you an additional 20% over the model above. The main downside here is that you’re getting both a larger overall design as well as a lesser amount of overall power. However, it’s great if you’re on a tighter budget and still want to keep your gear powered when the lights go out, even though it won’t run quite as long.

Use some of your savings from either mention above to pick up smart smart home gear to go alongside your new UPS. The ideal setup would be putting your router, modem, or both on the UPS for battery backup should the power go out with either item running off of a smart plug. This would allow you to automatically reboot at the end of the night so your network is always running at its best.

APC 675VA UPS features:

675 VA / 360 Watts

7 total outlets – 5 battery backup and 2 surge only outlets

1 USB charging port (1.5 Amps)

Compact and Lightweight Form Factor

PowerChute software for safe system shutdown included

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!