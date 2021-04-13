FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

APC’s 675VA 7-outlet UPS keeps your network powered when the lights go out at $54

-
NeweggAPC
Save now $54

Newegg is offering the APC 675VA 7-outlet UPS for $53.99 shipped. For comparison, Amazon has a 650VA model for $76, sells a 600VA version for $61, and today’s deal is the best available, with our last mention being $50 from nack in November. If your home frequently loses power during the winter, then having your network on a battery backup is absolutely crucial. This UPS provides seven individual outlets, five of which are on the battery and two are only surge protected. There’s also a 1.5A USB port to power smart home gear or just recharge your phone. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Step down to a 350VA UPS to save some cash. This one from CyberPower is available for $43, which saves you an additional 20% over the model above. The main downside here is that you’re getting both a larger overall design as well as a lesser amount of overall power. However, it’s great if you’re on a tighter budget and still want to keep your gear powered when the lights go out, even though it won’t run quite as long.

Use some of your savings from either mention above to pick up smart smart home gear to go alongside your new UPS. The ideal setup would be putting your router, modem, or both on the UPS for battery backup should the power go out with either item running off of a smart plug. This would allow you to automatically reboot at the end of the night so your network is always running at its best.

APC 675VA UPS features:

  • 675 VA / 360 Watts
  • 7 total outlets – 5 battery backup and 2 surge only outlets
  • 1 USB charging port (1.5 Amps)
  • Compact and Lightweight Form Factor
  • PowerChute software for safe system shutdown included

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Newegg

APC

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Add Office Home and Student to your PC or Mac with this...
Store it all with WD’s Elements 10TB USB 3.0 Desk...
Newegg Black Friday ad: 2020’s best prices on gam...
CORSAIR’s 240mm RGB AiO delivers ample cooling fo...
Newegg Black Friday deals start Nov 1, include ‘Black...
Add NVIDIA’s RTX 2060 GPU to your gaming rig for ...
Arlo Q delivers 1080p feeds and cloud recording for $10...
Newegg Black Friday Ad 2019: Gaming PC, Xbox One Bundle...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Charge your gear with this 155Wh portable power station at $79, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Run your campsite with a 289Wh portable power station at $70 off, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Light your closet with this rechargeable motion-sensing LED kit at $9, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Kick gas + oil to the curb with BLACK+DECKER’s $79 electric 3-in-1 blower, more

Learn More

Ring debuts first outdoor smart plug alongside new weather-resistant siren, more

Learn More
$8 each

A 4-pack of solar outdoor LED lights brightens your yard with 12,000-lumens at $8 each

$32 Learn More
New low

Illuminate your garage with a 4-pack of Sylvania’s 1,500-lumen LED bulbs at $16.50

$16.50 Learn More
Review

Review: Monolith M-TWE earbuds bring personalized audio with SoundID [Video]

Learn More