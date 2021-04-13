Brighten your yard this spring with a new low on an 800-lumen solar outdoor LED light at $15.50

JESLED US Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 800-lumen Solar Outdoor LED Light for $15.39 Prime shipped with the code 90LEDSOLAR and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 49% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that this solar panel delivers 800-lumens of brightness to your patio or yard anywhere that you mount it. This is thanks to the built-in solar panel, you won’t have to run wires to this light or change batteries once it’s installed. However, should the sun go away for a few days in a row, you’ll find a USB port so that way you can plug it in and recharge at any time. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

While it doesn’t offer the same overall light output as today’s lead deal, this solar courtyard lamp is a great alternative for those on a tighter budget. It is perfect for placing on fence posts or around your deck. You’ll find similar benefits here to JESLED’s light above, like solar power and the ability to mount anywhere without cables. Costing only $7 each, this is a great way to save some cash and still light up your yard.

After picking up today’s lead deal, don’t forget to check out our most recent Green Deals roundup. There, you’ll see that our lead deal delivers a $300 discount on an electric bike to ride around this spring, which will go for around 25-miles before it’s time to recharge it.

More about the JESLED Solar Outdoor LED Light:

Designed with high power 90 LED beads and energy management chip, solar powered light provide excellent illumination, which is far brighter than other similar lamps. solar panel absorbs and converts the sun rays into electricity and stores in the 2600mAh rechargeable battery.This outside solar wall light is able to run 4-5 nights in rainy day.Perfect for using on front door, back yard, driveway, pathway, etc.

