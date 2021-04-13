FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Illuminate your garage with a 4-pack of Sylvania’s 1,500-lumen LED bulbs at $16.50

-
Amazon is offering a 4-pack of Sylvania LEDVANCE 1,500-lumen LED Light Bulbs for $16.49 Prime shipped. Down from its $26 normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While most LED bulbs only deliver around 500- to 1,000-lumens, adding 1,500-lumens to any room is sure to add some brightness that other options just can’t match. Each bulb can last up to 11,000 hours before it’s time to replace, which is 458 days of continuous use. Plus, you’ll enjoy the standard cost savings that LEDs bring as these bulbs only use 14W of power each. Rated 4.7/5 stars from tens of thousands.

If you need two bulbs and are on a tighter budget, check out this 2-pack of 2,600-lumen LEDs. This is what I installed in my garage and I absolutely love them. They provide ample light for me to do woodworking projects and only draw 23W each, or a combined 46W. You’ll find the 2-pack can be picked up for just $14 on Amazon, saving you an additional $2.50 over the bulbs above.

Don’t forget to check out today’s Green Deals roundup. You’ll find that our lead deal ushers in a $300 discount on an electric bike to ride around this spring, which will go for around 25-miles before it’s time to recharge it.

More about the Sylvania LEDVANCE Light Bulbs:

  • Great value – this value pack comes with 4 bulbs, each with 1500 lumens of light output at only 14 watts. Replace your old incandescent bulbs for a brighter and more energy-friendly home
  • Long-lasting – these bulbs are a great energy-saving replacement for incandescent bulbs because they have a lifespan of up to 11, 000 hours You won’t need to constantly change your lightbulbs anymore
  • Energy-saving – these LED lightbulbs require less energy and can save you money on your energy bill Each Bright White light bulb works as a great replacement for old 100W incandescent bulbs

Stock up on Dove body wash and shampoo while everything...
Stream from 500,000+ options with the Fire TV Stick Lit...
Brighten your yard this spring with a new low on an 800...
INKBIRD’s highly-rated 1000W Wi-Fi Sous Vide drop...
Maintain your favorite knives with the 3-in-1 Angle Pro...
Amazon best-selling TONOR USB Microphone bundle falls t...
Gosund Wi-Fi smart home deals include dual plug 4-pack ...
Relax by the pool with this refurb. IPX8 waterproof Kin...
