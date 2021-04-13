CDKeys is now offering 1-year PlayStation Plus subscriptions for $25.89 with free digital delivery. Regularly $60, like it goes for over at Amazon, today’s offer is nearly 60% off the going rate, one of the best we have ver tracked, and the lowest price we can find on a 1-year sub. You really don’t want to get stuck paying full price and at under $26, now’s the time to ensure you are set well into the future. As always, you can use this deal to jump in to PlayStation Plus for the first time, or to extend your existing subscription at a big-time discount. These offers tend to rise a couple bucks in price as the day goes on, so jump in while the price is right. Head below for more details.

PlayStation Plus subscriptions:

For those unfamiliar here, PlayStation Plus subscriptions provide a number of perks to members. That includes everything from online multiplayer access and free games every month to loads of even deeper discounts on PSN and access to the PlayStation Plus Collection on PS5.

Be sure to check out the April PlayStation Plus free games once your membership is taken care of including Oddworld Soulstorm PS5, Days Gone, and more. And don’t forget about the freebie Play At Home games too.

Here’s our first look at the new ‘orb’ PS VR controllers with haptic feedback and finger touch detection, the latest details on Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, and everything we know about E3 2021.

More on PlayStation Plus subscriptions:

Your 12-month membership subscription will renew automatically and $59.99 + applicable tax will be deducted from your PlayStation Network (“PSN”) account wallet every 12 months until you cancel. If your wallet has insufficient funds, your PSN account’s default payment method will be charged. To cancel, go to [Settings]>[Account Management]>[Account Info]>[PlayStation Subscriptions] on PS4 or see “How to Cancel” below. Enrolling in service turns on your PSN wallet’s automatic funding setting. Price may change. No refunds.

