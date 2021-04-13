Sabrent’s MacBook/laptop USB-C hubs with 4K HDMI now start from $12 Prime shipped (35% off)

Store4PC (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the Sabrent 6-Port USB-C Hub with 4K HDMI for $12.99 or the similar 5-Port USB-C model for $11.99, both with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 or so, both options are around 35% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. Along with support for your 4K HDMI displays (4K @30Hz), this one brings back legacy USB jacks as well as 60W power delivery, while the larger 6-port model also includes SD and micro SD card-readers. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now, at under $12, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more functional option than the models mentioned above. There are some no-name brands out there, but locking down a proper USB-C hub with 4K HDMI on it in this price range from a trustworthy brand isn’t easy.

Just be sure to check out the latest PowerExpand 9-in-2 USB-C Hub from Anker as well as Satechi’s new Multiport Adapter, and Moshi’s lastest Symbus Mini USB-C hub while you’re at it. Then dive into our smartphone and Mac accessory deal hubs for more price drops as well as the latest Anker Amazon sale from $13 for some new MagSafe gear.

More on the Sabrent 6-Port USB-C Hub:

PORT EXPANSION: Upgrade you work space with 1 additional USB 3.0 Type-A port with up to 5Gbps transfer speeds ensuring quick syncing and file sharing. 1 additional USB 2.0 Type-A expansion ports with up to 480Mbps transfer speeds perfect for connecting keyboards, mice, flash drives, Printers or other USB A connected peripherals.

4K HDMI VIDEO OUTPUT: HDMI 2.1 – Up to 4K @30Hz. Extends your screen via the HDMI port. Stream 4K UHD or Full HD 1080p video to HDTV, monitors, or projectors. (Alternate Mode USB Type-C system required).

