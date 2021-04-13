Lululemon We Made Too Much Spring Sale offers up to 60% off + free shipping

Lululemon’s We Made Too Much offers up to 60% off select styles of leggings, joggers, t-shirts, shorts, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the Engineered Warmth Jacket for $89 and originally were priced at $168. This jacket is a great layering piece for spring and it’s available in two color options. It’s infused with stretch, highly-breathable, and features reflective details to keep you visible in low light. The slim-fit is also flattering and can easily pair under vests or jackets alike. Plus, the zippered pockets easily store essentials and it’s rated 4.8/5 stars from Lululemon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Lululemon or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!