Lululemon We Made Too Much Spring Sale offers up to 60% off + free shipping

Lululemon’s We Made Too Much offers up to 60% off select styles of leggings, joggers, t-shirts, shorts, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the Engineered Warmth Jacket for $89 and originally were priced at $168. This jacket is a great layering piece for spring and it’s available in two color options. It’s infused with stretch, highly-breathable, and features reflective details to keep you visible in low light. The slim-fit is also flattering and can easily pair under vests or jackets alike. Plus, the zippered pockets easily store essentials and it’s rated 4.8/5 stars from Lululemon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Lululemon or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Engineered Warmth Jacket $89 (Orig. $168)
- At Ease Jogger Pants $89 (Orig. $128)
- Textured Tech Hoodie $89 (Orig. $148)
- License to Train Shorts $64 (Orig. $88)
- Navigation Stretch Down Vest $99 (Orig. $168)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Align Legging Pants $59 (Orig. $98)
- Time to Restore Tank $29 (Orig. $54)
- Trim Run 1/2 Zip Long Sleeve $74 (Orig. $108)
- Texture Play Crew Sweater $99 (Orig. $138)
- Scuba Joggers $79 (Orig. $118)
- …and even more deals…
