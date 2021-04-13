Save on stress with this ergonomic adjustable height gaming desk for $281, more from $195

Amazon is offering the RESPAWN 3000 42-inch Adjustable Height Gaming Desk for $281.10 shipped. This is plummeting from it’s usual going rate of $341, one of the biggest savings we’ve tracked, and a new all-time low price. This steel-tube gaming desk utilizes pneumatics to adjust from 33.5- to 49.5-inches of height for your optimal eye-level, while protecting your wrists and fingers from overstress. It can support up to 200-pounds, with additional shelving for your monitor and speakers, so you’re not hunched over during gameplay. And the beveled front edge helps to alleviate stress on your arms and wrists. Rated 4.3/5 stars on Amazon. See below for more info.

For even more playing space, you can always opt for the RESPAWN 3010 52-inch Adjustable Height Desk for $194.95. Currently 43% down from its $341 price point, this is the very best price we can find for the size, leverage, and quality of this gaming desk. Equipped with all the same premium features, crafted from the same sturdy steel tubing, and with 10 extra inches of desk space. Rated 3.8/5 stars on Amazon.

RESPAWN 3000 Height Adjustable Gaming Desk features:

Pneumatics help elevate the profile of your battlestation and add to the functionality of your desk setup

Ergonomics are at the heart of this desk’s design from the eye level monitor shelf to the beveled front edge

Accessories like headphones and speakers are at arm’s reach while beverages are housed safely away from your equipment in the integrated cup holder

An award nominated brand, RESPAWN is committed to your satisfaction and covers this desk with our RESPAWN Limited Lifetime Warranty With RSP 3000 it’s easy to create a PC gaming battlestation that will be the envy of your friends

