AirPods Pro fall to $197 with ANC, Hey Siri, more (Save $52)

Update: Walmart now has AirPods Pro for $197 shipped, undercutting the original Amazon discount by $3.

Amazon currently offers Apple AirPods Pro for $199.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Normally fetching $249, today’s offer amounts to $49 in savings, comes within $1 of our previous mention, and is the third-best price this year. AirPods Pro take everything that has made Apple’s standard true wireless earbuds popular improves them with active noise cancellation alongside a redesigned case, IPX4 water-resistance, and up to 24-hours of playback. Even with rumors that a second-generation pair are on the way, today’s offer is a compelling time to take the high-end earbuds for a spin. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Apple’s regular AirPods are still a compelling option for those that don’t need active noise cancellation. Amazon will sell you a pair for $129, which is notably less than the premium on Apple’s latest. These extra savings also mean you’ll be ditching the water-resistant design. Learn more about how the two AirPod versions compare here.

But for those more interested in some Android-ready cans, this morning saw one of the best Amazon prices to date go live on Samsung Galaxy Buds Live at $120. That’s alongside everything else in our headphones guide today, including this HyperX Cloud Alpha S gaming headset at $90.

Apple AirPods Pro features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your iPhone or Apple Watch. And they’re ready to use right out of the case.

