FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

AirPods Pro fall to $197 with ANC, Hey Siri, more (Save $52)

-
AmazonAppleHeadphones
Reg. $249 $197

Update: Walmart now has AirPods Pro for $197 shipped, undercutting the original Amazon discount by $3.

Amazon currently offers Apple AirPods Pro for $199.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Normally fetching $249, today’s offer amounts to $49 in savings, comes within $1 of our previous mention, and is the third-best price this year. AirPods Pro take everything that has made Apple’s standard true wireless earbuds popular improves them with active noise cancellation alongside a redesigned case, IPX4 water-resistance, and up to 24-hours of playback. Even with rumors that a second-generation pair are on the way, today’s offer is a compelling time to take the high-end earbuds for a spin. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Apple’s regular AirPods are still a compelling option for those that don’t need active noise cancellation. Amazon will sell you a pair for $129, which is notably less than the premium on Apple’s latest. These extra savings also mean you’ll be ditching the water-resistant design. Learn more about how the two AirPod versions compare here.

But for those more interested in some Android-ready cans, this morning saw one of the best Amazon prices to date go live on Samsung Galaxy Buds Live at $120. That’s alongside everything else in our headphones guide today, including this HyperX Cloud Alpha S gaming headset at $90.

Apple AirPods Pro features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your iPhone or Apple Watch. And they’re ready to use right out of the case.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Headphones

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Build your own LEGO Super Mario world with 20% off kits...
ORIA’s 60-in-1 precision screwdriver kit is a mus...
Save up to 30% on CHOETECH MagSafe-compatible chargers ...
These Amazon and August door lock deals are priced from...
Immerse yourself in Lenovo’s 34-inch 1440p curved...
Govee’s customizable RGBIC LED table lamp falls t...
Bora’s Lumber Organizer upholds 600 pounds of woo...
Stock up on Dunkin’ ground coffee at 35% via Amaz...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $169

Libratone’s Q Adapt Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones are down to $49

$49 Learn More
$400 value

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro drop to low of $162.50 each when you buy two (Reg. $200)

$325 Learn More
Save 20%

Build your own LEGO Super Mario world with 20% off kits starting at $16

From $16 Learn More
35% off

ORIA’s 60-in-1 precision screwdriver kit is a must for PC builders, more at $10 on Amazon

$10 Learn More

COACH Mother’s Day Collection is here to impress with handbags, shoes, more

Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Danmaku Unlimited 3, Shattered Plane, BabyBook, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save 30%

Save up to 30% on CHOETECH MagSafe-compatible chargers from $18

From $18 Learn More
Curb appeal awaits

These Amazon and August door lock deals are priced from $46

From $46 Learn More