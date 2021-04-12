FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live pack 29-hour battery life at $120 (Save $50)

-
AmazonHeadphonesSamsung
Reg. $170 $120

Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $119.99 shipped in Mystic White. Down from its usual $170 going rate, you’re looking at 29% in savings with today’s offer coming within $7 of our previous mention from earlier in the year for the Amazon all-time low and marking the second-best price we’ve seen. Even with Samsung just having announced its new Galaxy Buds Pro earlier this year, these discounted buds deliver active noise cancellation and up to 29-hours of playback and other notable features. On top of a unique bean-shaped design, there’s also a Qi-enabled charging case and 12mm drivers at the center of the experience. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 26,000 customers and our hands-on review offers some additional insight. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the more tight-knit Samsung features can save even more by going with the Anker Soundcore Life P2 Earbuds at $40. You’ll still be enjoying the true wireless design noted above, just without the noise cancellation features. Over 61,000 customers however have agreed upon a 4.3/5 star rating.

Don’t forget that you can still score two pairs of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro at $162.50 each right now, down from the usual $200 going rate. But then go check out this discount on Samsung’s 2021 Wireless Fast Charge Pad at a new all-time low of $30.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live features:

Immerse yourself in quality sound with the Galaxy Buds Live. These sleek earbuds feature Bluetooth 5 connectivity and a comfort-first fit for all-day wear. The AKG-tuned 12 mm speaker and enhanced bass tone produce studio-level sound for your favorite playlist or podcast. Active Noise Cancellation blocks out background noise wherever you are so you can stay focused, whether that’s on the call or just enjoying your music. And, the IPX2 splash resistance rating means your Buds can handle sweat or a light drizzle.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon offers bathrobes, pajamas, and loungewear from $...
SanDisk’s Ixpand 10W Qi Charger automatically backs u...
Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order ...
Anker Gold Box: High power $104 MacBook USB-C battery, ...
Let Shark’s IQ AV970 Robot Vacuum handle the chor...
Amazon 1-day leather goods sale from $4: Utility apron,...
Smarten up your garage doors! Chamberlain MyQ Gold Box:...
Take BBQs next level this summer: Yummly Smart Meat The...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $120

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ deliver Ambient sound isolation at low of $100 (Save $20)

$100 Learn More
$400 value

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro drop to low of $162.50 each when you buy two (Reg. $200)

$325 Learn More
$50

New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones are ideal workout companions at $40 (Save 20%)

$40 Learn More
New lows

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra S-view Flip S-Pen Case sees first discount to $79, more from $44

From $44 Learn More
60% off

Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice MFi Lighting Cable 4-pack $16 (60% off), more

From $7 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Cubasis 3, ProShot, Daily Workouts, Simply Yoga, more

FREE+ Learn More
40% off

Amazon offers bathrobes, pajamas, and loungewear from $16 Prime shipped

From $16 Learn More
Save 35%

SanDisk’s Ixpand 10W Qi Charger automatically backs up your iPhone from $80 (Up to 35% off)

From $80 Learn More