Samsung Galaxy Buds Live pack 29-hour battery life at $120 (Save $50)

Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $119.99 shipped in Mystic White. Down from its usual $170 going rate, you’re looking at 29% in savings with today’s offer coming within $7 of our previous mention from earlier in the year for the Amazon all-time low and marking the second-best price we’ve seen. Even with Samsung just having announced its new Galaxy Buds Pro earlier this year, these discounted buds deliver active noise cancellation and up to 29-hours of playback and other notable features. On top of a unique bean-shaped design, there’s also a Qi-enabled charging case and 12mm drivers at the center of the experience. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 26,000 customers and our hands-on review offers some additional insight. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the more tight-knit Samsung features can save even more by going with the Anker Soundcore Life P2 Earbuds at $40. You’ll still be enjoying the true wireless design noted above, just without the noise cancellation features. Over 61,000 customers however have agreed upon a 4.3/5 star rating.

Don’t forget that you can still score two pairs of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro at $162.50 each right now, down from the usual $200 going rate. But then go check out this discount on Samsung’s 2021 Wireless Fast Charge Pad at a new all-time low of $30.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live features:

Immerse yourself in quality sound with the Galaxy Buds Live. These sleek earbuds feature Bluetooth 5 connectivity and a comfort-first fit for all-day wear. The AKG-tuned 12 mm speaker and enhanced bass tone produce studio-level sound for your favorite playlist or podcast. Active Noise Cancellation blocks out background noise wherever you are so you can stay focused, whether that’s on the call or just enjoying your music. And, the IPX2 splash resistance rating means your Buds can handle sweat or a light drizzle.

