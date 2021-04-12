Take 30% off HyperX’s Cloud Alpha S gaming headset, now only $90

Amazon offers the HyperX Cloud Alpha S PC Gaming Headset for $89.99 shipped. Today’s deal takes over 30% off the usual price, dropping it down to a new all-time low. Expanding from the Cloud Alpha model, these headphones boast dual-chamber 50mm drivers that tune each audio range individually, to provide a crisp, premium sound. Customize your soundscape with three levels of bass, adjustable from the bottom of each headphone. You can also adjust the game-to-chat audio balance, complete with a detachable noise-cancelling microphone. Rated 5-stars from over 10,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more.

For a quality gaming headset at prices that can’t be beat, there’s always the RUNMUS LED gaming headset for $17.99 when you clip the on-page coupon. Coming in at one of the very lowest prices we’ve seen it, these 7.1 surround sound headphones offer 50mm audio drivers and a noise-cancelling microphone. While you’re sacrificing a little sound quality, this #1 best-selling headset is a tried and true staple with 4.4/5 star ratings from over 79,000 customers.

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Headset features:

Cloud Alpha S features custom-tuned HyperX virtual 7.1 surround sound delivered through its advanced USB audio control box. Bass adjustment sliders have been added to the ear cups so you can fine-tune the bass level of your audio. You can adjust the audio volume, mic volume, mute the mic, and activate 7.1 and now even adjust the game audio/chat balance on the audio control box. The Cloud Alpha S still features the revolutionary dual-chamber driver system which reduces distortion and provides clearer sound, as well as the signature HyperX comfort afforded by the memory foam ear cushions and extra breathable leatherette.

