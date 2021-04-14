FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Do it all with DEWALT’s expansive 20V MAX 7-Tool Combo Kit, now $399 (Save $150)

-
Save $150 $399

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 20V MAX 7-Tool Combo Kit (DCK720D2) for $399 shipped. Matched at Lowe’s. That’s about $150 off the going rate you’ll find at retailers like Home Depot and marks the second-best price we’ve tracked. It doesn’t matter if you’re just getting started with DEWALT or simply want to expand your current collection, this expansive kit certainly is worth a look. Buyers will garner a total of seven tools with standout options ranging from a 5-inch grinder to a reciprocating saw, Bluetooth speaker, and much more. Two 2Ah batteries and a charger are included alongside a handy tote bag. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over to grab DEWALT’s Protector Lightweight Safety Glasses at $7 Prime shipped. These will pair nicely with your new headlamp and are said to provide all-day comfort thanks to a weight of less than one ounce. More than 3,500 Amazon shoppers have agreed on an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Since you’re here, you may also want to have a look at Home Depot’s Makita sale. Discounts there will slash up to 55% off tools, combo kits, and more. And don’t forget that DEWALT’s 31-piece Security Screwdriver Set is down to $15 Prime shipped. Finally, peruse our list of Amazon’s multi-tool markdowns to score up to 75% off while spending as little as $5.50.

DEWALT 20V MAX 7-Tool Combo Kit features:

  • DCD780 20V MAX Compact Drill/Driver
  • DCF885 20V MAX 1/4-inch Impact Driver
  • DCS393 20V MAX Circular Saw with 6-1/2-inch carbide blade
  • DCG412 20V MAX 4-1/2-inch / 5-inch Grinder
  • DCS381 20V MAX Reciprocating Saw
  • DCR006 Jobsite Bluetooth Speaker
  • DCL040 110-Lumen Work Light

