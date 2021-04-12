Today, LEGO is rolling out a new double VIP points promotion, marking the first time in 2021 that builders can cash in on the additional credit. Eligible across the entire LEGO catalog, you’ll be able to pick up all of the just-released creations and lock in pre-orders on kits that haven’t been released yet. Head below for all the details on the new LEGO double points promotion and some of our top picks for getting the most out of the savings event.

LEGO launches new double VIP points promotion

LEGO is launching its latest promotion today, giving shoppers double points on its entire collection of sets. While we occasionally see more limited offers on select themes, we rarely get a chance to lock in twice the credits on everything LEGO offers. For comparison, the last one of these rolled around over Black Friday to get shoppers ready for the gift-giving season. And now, builders will be able to lock in those same holiday-worthy savings for the first time this year.

In order to earn the rewards, you’ll need to be signed up as a VIP member, but it’s free to do so. On top of earning rewards, you also get early access to sets and even the chance to score some hard-to-get releases, but more on that below.

With every single set eligible for the double VIP points promotion, now is a great time for those who haven’t picked up any of 2021’s new creations to finally get in on the action. Alongside brand-new releases like the NASA Space Shuttle Discovery and Medieval Blacksmith shop, you’ll be able to save on kits that rarely go on sale. Some of those highlights include the massive 9,000-piece Colosseum, Diagon Alley, and the Disney Castle.

It even includes pre-orders, meaning you can lock in the all-new Darth Vader and Scout Trooper helmets, which were just unveiled last month alongside the upcoming Probe Droid set. There’s really no way to go wrong here with today’s promotion, considering that it effectively equates to getting 10% off your order applied into LEGO credit to use the next time around.

And with so many kits on the horizon from the Star Wars and Marvel universes, now is a perfect time. Not to mention, with the release of the Ulysses Space Probe promotional set around the corner, now is a great time to score a new kit or two so you’ll have enough VIP points to lock in the limited-edition creation.

The promotion is slated to run through April 20, giving you plenty of time to shop everything LEGO has to offer. Or, for some additional inspiration on which sets to pick up, check out all of our most recent LEGO reviews down below.

