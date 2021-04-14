Amazon garden sale from $7: Mason jar lavender windowsill kits, wheatgrass, more up to 50% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 50% off on Back to the Roots plants and seeds. One standout here is the Back to the Roots Organic Lavender Year Round Windowsill Indoor Garden Kit for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is 50% off the going rate, the best we can find, and a new Amazon all-time low. This mason jar grow kit comes with everything you need for a nice windowsill setup including the lavender seeds, a custom organic soil blend, and two organic fertilizer spikes. The seeds are 100% organic and non-GMO, meaning you can “use them as potpourri or add them into your baked goods in no time.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 300 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Prefer something a little smaller and likely even easier to care for? Grab this 5-pack of indoor succulents for even less than today’s lead deal and spread them around your home and office. They carry stellar ratings and will show up on your doorstep in 2-inch pots.

Just be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Back to the Roots Gold Box for more indoor plants and grow kits. Starting from $7, you’ll find wheat grass for the kitties, sunflower kits, microgreens and more right here.

While we are talking home decor, check out Target’s Spring Refresh Threshold Collection and The Container Store x Marie Condo gear. Or just make your own home decor items with this discounted Cricut Joy DIY crafting machine and be sure to check out our recent Cricut alternatives feature.

More on the Back to the Roots Lavender Indoor Garden Kit:

100% ORGANIC AND NON-GMO: There’s no need to worry about intoxicants that may hinder your plant’s growth because the true lavender seeds included in our starter kit is completely organic and not genetically modified; You can use them as potpourri or add them into your baked goods in no time

GROW YOUR PLANT ALL YEAR-ROUND: This mason jar grow kit allows you to grow your own lavender all-year round; The planter kit is designed especially for the hobbyist who would like to try indoor gardening without the hassle of starting from scratch; Included in this windowsill lavender planter kit are all the necessary items to get you started

